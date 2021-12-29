UTS Thomas Street Building / Durbach Block Jaggers

Save this picture! Courtesy of Durbach Block Jaggers

Text description provided by the architects. UTS Building 7 takes its place in the Master Plan as the final wall of Alumni Green. Its envelope preserves the sunlight onto the collegiate heart of the campus, through canting and sweeping arcs. The building façade is a monolithic light weight material, with double layers of offset windows for each floor. The windows are arranged in a concertina pattern, billowing with the building’s curving form. Graded coloured reveals are reminiscent of a grove of trees.

The building is loosely divided into generic and figured spaces. Large flexible spaces house research and teaching laboratories, offices, flat floor teaching and consulting spaces. Highly connected, figured and sculpted circulation, student commons, and meeting spaces connect these purposeful rooms above and below ground.

Animated, connective spaces join Building 7 to Building 4, including new front door and reception, circulation and top lit stair, break out spaces and meeting rooms, reinvigorate a once lost corridor. Overscaled circulation and volumes, canting walls, strategic skylights and reflective surfaces light the route from the Alumni Green colonnade to the student spaces below ground. Light and colour charge these spaces with mystery and might. Building 7 achieved a 5 star green Star rating.