We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Floating House / Elliott Architects

Floating House / Elliott Architects

Save this project
Floating House / Elliott Architects

© Jill Tate Photography© Jill Tate Photography© Jill Tate Photography© Jill Tate Photography+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Corbridge, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jill Tate Photography
© Jill Tate Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The client’s ambition for a modern pavilion building on a rural site in the Northumbrian greenbelt required a sophisticated architectural approach; this has resulted in a design that is calmly assertive whilst still achieving harmony in relation to its landscape setting and the history of the area.

Save this picture!
© Jill Tate Photography
© Jill Tate Photography

The building subtly responds to the wonderful landscape setting by considering the site; a key aspect of the design was to lower the form to provide a closer relationship with the landscape – this informed the decision to make the building single storey, and crucially to use a flat roof solution and a linear form; the building sits nestled back into the hillside, with the overall design being read as a series of horizontal elements which tie in with the contours of the landscape.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The use of two main volumes which ‘slide’ together further breaks and visually reduces the mass of the building, whilst providing different levels of privacy in the locations and adjacencies of the spaces, with the bedrooms sitting to the east and set back from the living spaces to the west where they enjoy light through the day and evening.

Save this picture!
© Jill Tate Photography
© Jill Tate Photography

Due to the steeply sloping site, the design uses a lower element of stone to provide a solution to the access issues, housing the garage, entrance, and plant room whilst also providing a conceptual connection to the landscape. A slight twist in the orientation of the building utilizes the fall of the site and allows for summer sunset across the front elevation.

Save this picture!
© Jill Tate Photography
© Jill Tate Photography

This stone plinth was imagined as a crag of rock or embedded historic structure and took inspiration from the linear embedded Roman remains of local landmarks in nearby Corbridge Roman Fort (from which the house can be seen) and Hadrian’s Wall, making a conceptual connection with the historic landmarks of the area; the main body of the house then floats lightly above.

Save this picture!
© Jill Tate Photography
© Jill Tate Photography

This approach brings the two main themes of the house together and connects it to the context; it is simultaneously connected to the earth with a stone plinth that tapers into the landscape, whilst the main accommodation has light transparency which refers to the trees of the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Jill Tate Photography
© Jill Tate Photography

The building, therefore, becomes an embodiment of the immediate site and wider context – horizontal planes float over a stone base to create harmony with the landscape whilst the main body of the building has a verticality to the timber cladding and the glazing creates transparency – like looking at trees on a hillside.

Save this picture!
© Jill Tate Photography
© Jill Tate Photography

The context of the project was challenging in planning terms, it employs sustainable design and technologies, and was delivered to the highest standards with a very modest cost per square meter. We are therefore very proud of what we have been able to achieve with a great client and contractor to deliver the Floating House.

Save this picture!
© Jill Tate Photography
© Jill Tate Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Elliott Architects
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Floating House / Elliott Architects" 28 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974263/floating-house-elliott-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream