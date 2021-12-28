We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. House in the Woods / Triangular

House in the Woods / Triangular

Save this project
House in the Woods / Triangular
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

© Nicolás Sanchez© Nicolás Sanchez© Nicolás Sanchez© Nicolás Sanchez+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cunco, Chile
  • Architects: Triangular
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nicolás Sanchez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acerline, Arauco, GLASSTECH, Leaf Panel
  • Lead Architects: Tomás Swett Amenábar, Gabriel Díaz Riadi
  • Client:San Manuel S.A
  • Engineering:José Manuel Morales
  • City:Cunco
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

This House is located in the middle of a “hualles” and “ulmos” forest with the Colico Lake in the background. In order to achieve a minimal environmental intervention, the house sits on a base that allows wild flora to grow through it.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

The project starts from a rectangle oriented to the northeast, that breaks and separates to protect the existing trees. As a result, two bars are proposed facing the only clearing in the forest, which serves both as a garden and as a source of solar radiation.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

The distribution of the house obeys two concepts. First, "family vacations" and the need for both large meeting spaces and places with total independence from each other. To achieve this, interior courtyards are used to separate each precint. The second concept has to do with the adaptability of uses. Taking into account the fluctuation of users, four areas are defined: family, parents, children and guests. All of them were distributed in two volumes that are connected to each other through glazed interior bridges that cross the forest. The location of each area obeys the views of the place and its requirements for sunlight according to its hours of use. Thus, the bedrooms was left with the morning sun and the public areas with the noon and afternoon sun.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

Regarding materiality, the project's starting point was the idea of ​​a burned log, where the bark protects its interior. Extrapolating this image to the house, the metallic cladding protects the acetylated wood of the intermediate facades and the pine of the interior walls.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

Finally, constructively, the house is made up of a concrete base that absorbs the slope of the land, allowing the the forest to pass through and at the same time isolating the floor from the humidity of the soil. On this plinth there are a series of prefabricated wooden panels and frames that configure the structure and geometry of the house. This prefabrication helped to reduce the time of construction despite the complexity involved in the execution of the irregular frames that make up the main volume and the breaks in roofs designed to allow viewing the foliage of the trees from the inside and at the same time allowing the entry of natural light to all areas of the house.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Sanchez
© Nicolás Sanchez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Triangular
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "House in the Woods / Triangular" [Casa Bosque / Triangular] 28 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974261/house-in-the-woods-triangular> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream