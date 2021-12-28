House in the Woods / Triangular

+ 21

Houses • Cunco, Chile Architects: Triangular

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 225 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Nicolás Sanchez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acerline , Arauco , GLASSTECH , Leaf Panel

Lead Architects: Tomás Swett Amenábar, Gabriel Díaz Riadi

Client: San Manuel S.A

Engineering: José Manuel Morales

City: Cunco

Country: Chile

This House is located in the middle of a “hualles” and “ulmos” forest with the Colico Lake in the background. In order to achieve a minimal environmental intervention, the house sits on a base that allows wild flora to grow through it.

The project starts from a rectangle oriented to the northeast, that breaks and separates to protect the existing trees. As a result, two bars are proposed facing the only clearing in the forest, which serves both as a garden and as a source of solar radiation.

The distribution of the house obeys two concepts. First, "family vacations" and the need for both large meeting spaces and places with total independence from each other. To achieve this, interior courtyards are used to separate each precint. The second concept has to do with the adaptability of uses. Taking into account the fluctuation of users, four areas are defined: family, parents, children and guests. All of them were distributed in two volumes that are connected to each other through glazed interior bridges that cross the forest. The location of each area obeys the views of the place and its requirements for sunlight according to its hours of use. Thus, the bedrooms was left with the morning sun and the public areas with the noon and afternoon sun.

Regarding materiality, the project's starting point was the idea of ​​a burned log, where the bark protects its interior. Extrapolating this image to the house, the metallic cladding protects the acetylated wood of the intermediate facades and the pine of the interior walls.