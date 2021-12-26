Paragraph Cafe / IS Architects

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Rungkit Charoenwat

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Mueang Chiang Rai, Thailand
  • Architects: IS Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Carrier, House No.5 Furniture
  • Lead Architect: Pawin Tharatjai
  • Architect Team:Wannasin Puttimoon, Wilasinee Rachawong, Psatorn Padwong
  • Structure Engineer:Isara Chuechantuk
  • Architects:IS Architects
  • City:Mueang Chiang Rai
  • Country:Thailand
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. A paragraph is made up of a lot of words. The term Cafe comes from the fact that it is housed inside a gas station on the main road between Chiang Rai and Thoeng districts, allowing users to have a unique architectural experience. To act in order to change this area and context into a new tourist attraction on the major tourist route of the country's most visited provinces.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Plan
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Diagram
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

A Paragraph cafe’ is located within the gas station. It's not the same cafe as the one in the steady for the past gas station. Fast zone of service station Users does not spend a lot of time in the area. Regular zone of service station convenience store, shop, public restroom  It takes 5-15 minutes for the time in the area

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The long time zone of service station the architect set to design the Cafe located in this zone developed as a place for users to unwind during traveling. to alleviate tiredness. A: solution to space design problems, Create architectural perceptions by creating an enclosure space and creating a different atmosphere from the outside of the space. By using architectural shapes to separate the space into clear proportions, balanced, simple, uncomplicated, reducing the understanding of the use of space. Allowing users to spend more time in the area

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

B: Solving problems with the location of the buildings at the inner end of the area, but still serves the primary purpose of bringing people into the area. The first step of design By adjusting the building's axis so that it can be seen from the view of the main entrance of the project.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Diagram
Budget constraints and the need for existing building materials leading to a way to reuse old materials The original project site was a concrete block factory which is a common building material used in the local area. And there are many original materials from liquidation. therefore reuse materials as key components of the project for the purpose of saving the budget and creating architectural awareness. through ordinary building materials used locally. 

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

It conveys a perspective on the use of materials in a different way from the original objective. There are two parts: A: The concrete blocks are arranged through the experimental process. and used as a vertical wall that encloses the area and separates it from other areas of the project It is designed to have a structure hidden inside the wall to receive lateral loads.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

B: The building of the cafe is designed to use a special structure. Serve the need for internal spaces to connect to outside spaces as much as possible. By reducing the use of vertical structures, for example, column structures in the interior space. 

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

We expect this small commercial architecture. It can make people understand and see the importance of architectural design that fulfills the potential of feeling and creates space. As the architect has compiled into paragraphs

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mueang Chiang Rai, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Cite: "Paragraph Cafe / IS Architects" 26 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974172/paragraph-cafe-is-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

