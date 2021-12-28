We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Z House / Milic Harel Architects

Z House / Milic Harel Architects

Z House / Milic Harel Architects
© Amit Geron
Houses
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
© Amit Geron
Text description provided by the architects. Built on a 700 sqm plot on the main road of a quiet North Tel Aviv neighborhood, Z house was designed to provide its owners a sense of serenity and utmost privacy, offsetting the shortcomings of its busy location.

© Amit Geron
Plan
Plan
© Amit Geron
To do so, the front south facade was designed as a two-layer buffer with a garden between, thus maintaining the privacy of the residents while reducing the traffic noise from the surroundings.

© Amit Geron
The entrance was defined as a “hole in the wall: the façade has no openings, only a niche with a steel door. Entering Z house showcases the north façade, completely open to the back garden, bringing together the interior and outdoor living spaces. To emphasize the lightness of this façade, a 4 meters high glass wall rises over the ceiling creating the appearance it is floating in space. 

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
An elevation of the entrance floor and back garden has allowed for guestrooms to be situated at half levels, both above and below the entry-level. This created an extension of the elegant appearance, as only one floor is seen from the street level.

© Amit Geron
A flexible guest unit is located in the basement. Oakwood sliding partitions and a pull-down guest bed is hidden in the cupboard, doubling as a bench when closed allow the room to be fully functional as it is generally open to the space.

© Amit Geron
Milic Harel Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIsrael
