Immersive Digital Gallery / Listen Communication

Designer: Sangyoon Kim

Client: National Museum of Korea

Collaboration: National Intangible Cultural Property No.136 Nakwhajang Kim young jo

Architects: Listen Communication

City: Yongsan-gu

Country: South Korea

An AR experience zone within the utopian garden filled with the scent of flowers. As you follow the scent of smoke, you will face a flower that holds the warmth. Inspired by Hanok(traditional Korean house) the exhibition area is an idealistic space where reality and unreality, past and present coexist. Traces of little birds and tiger patterned ridge illustrate the creatures of nature and the warmth of nature itself. The garden is designed to offer a comfortable resting space and it is filled with craft products based on usability, quality content with cutting edge technology, and cultural heritage.

In collaboration with the Nakhwa(traditional wood-burning) Master the designer has created furniture and object for the space. Nakhwajang refers to the art of decorating paper, wood, or leather by burning a drawing (typically a landscape or birds and flowers) on the surface with a heated iron.

Virtual Reality (VR) takes you into a new world, beyond the boundaries of time and space. You can enter the museum storage and Conservation Center to research and preserve precious works from the collection, or you can awaken the spirit of Silla’s King Murmur. 661~681 by studying the ancient reliquaries from the stone pagodas of Gameunsa Temple. By conveying the true emotion of the original artworks, high-resolution media makes your visit to the museum more fun and exciting. Step into the bustling streets and meet the people in The City of Supreme Peace, where many animated scenes of Joseon life await you.

With a design based on motifs from a Korean traditional house, Immersive Digital Gallery 2 is an ideal space for both entertainment and relaxation. Immersed in the warm sunlight from the wide windows, enjoy the beautiful view of the rooftop garden, with Yongsan Family Park in the distance. Have a seat on a low wooden bench, elaborately decorated with wood-burning designs of peonies, “tiger-fur ridges,” and the footprints of little birds. The entire gallery reminds us that the true purpose of digital content is to connect people and nature, yesterday and today.