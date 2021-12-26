We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. South Korea
  5. Immersive Digital Gallery / Listen Communication

Immersive Digital Gallery / Listen Communication

Save this project
Immersive Digital Gallery / Listen Communication

© Jae Yoon Kim© Jae Yoon Kim© Jae Yoon Kim© Jae Yoon Kim+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museums & Exhibit, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Listen Communication
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  216
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jae Yoon Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Danmyun Art works, Yeon Object
  • Designer:Sangyoon Kim
  • Client:National Museum of Korea
  • Collaboration:National Intangible Cultural Property No.136 Nakwhajang Kim young jo
  • Architects:Listen Communication
  • City:Yongsan-gu
  • Country:South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

An AR experience zone within the utopian garden filled with the scent of flowers. As you follow the scent of smoke, you will face a flower that holds the warmth. Inspired by Hanok(traditional Korean house) the exhibition area is an idealistic space where reality and unreality, past and present coexist. Traces of little birds and tiger patterned ridge illustrate the creatures of nature and the warmth of nature itself. The garden is designed to offer a comfortable resting space and it is filled with craft products based on usability, quality content with cutting edge technology, and cultural heritage. 

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim
Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

In collaboration with the Nakhwa(traditional wood-burning) Master the designer has created furniture and object for the space. Nakhwajang refers to the art of decorating paper, wood, or leather by burning a drawing (typically a landscape or birds and flowers) on the surface with a heated iron.

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

Virtual Reality (VR) takes you into a new world, beyond the boundaries of time and space. You can enter the museum storage and Conservation Center to research and preserve precious works from the collection, or you can awaken the spirit of Silla’s King Murmur. 661~681 by studying the ancient reliquaries from the stone pagodas of Gameunsa Temple. By conveying the true emotion of the original artworks, high-resolution media makes your visit to the museum more fun and exciting. Step into the bustling streets and meet the people in The City of Supreme Peace, where many animated scenes of Joseon life await you. 

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim
Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

With a design based on motifs from a Korean traditional house, Immersive Digital Gallery 2 is an ideal space for both entertainment and relaxation. Immersed in the warm sunlight from the wide windows, enjoy the beautiful view of the rooftop garden, with Yongsan Family Park in the distance. Have a seat on a low wooden bench, elaborately decorated with wood-burning designs of peonies, “tiger-fur ridges,” and the footprints of little birds. The entire gallery reminds us that the true purpose of digital content is to connect people and nature, yesterday and today.

Save this picture!
© Jae Yoon Kim
© Jae Yoon Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:137 Seobinggo-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Listen Communication
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Immersive Digital Gallery / Listen Communication" 26 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974107/immersive-digital-gallery-listen-communication> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream