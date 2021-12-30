We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. SND Chongqing WFC / Various Associates

SND Chongqing WFC / Various Associates

Save this project
SND Chongqing WFC / Various Associates

© URVIRSION CO© URVIRSION CO© URVIRSION CO© URVIRSION CO+ 29

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Chongqing, China
  • Interior Designers: Various Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  296
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  URVIRSION CO
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO

Text description provided by the architects. Various Associates designed another new concept store for the pioneering multi-brand fashion supplier SND. As a promoter of new shopping concept, SND takes an independent road off the beaten track, rather than going with the flow. Its brick-and-mortar stores bring avant-garde design that is not defined by common standards, showcase clothes in an artistic manner, and inject fresh vitality into the retail sector.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO
Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO

The new premise of SND is situated in the World Financial Center, the most prosperous commercial hub in Chongqing. As the city is built on mountains, it had been nicknamed a "mountain city". The complex transportation system and undulating topography endow this city with a unique charm. Viaduct plays an indispensible role in locals' lives, which not only drives economic development and facilitates connection across areas, but also enhances the efficient utilization of vertical space. The existing site is a long, narrow two-storey space. Taking into account the terrain features and interesting lifestyle of Chongqing, the design team took "the fashion under viaduct" as the design concept, and made use of the spatial relationships formed by suspension cable, order and overlapping layers to perform "a fashion show under viaduct" unique to Chongqing.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO

Viaduct-style suspending structural language is the core design expression of the overall space
The original long and narrow space was not friendly to retail activities. To let passers-by capture a full view of the store in a glance, the design team chose to directly release the whole space, with a 20 meter-long, straight, unblocked circulation route running through it. The ways of commodity display reveal a sense of openness and order, creating an experience of strolling under a long viaduct and meanwhile offering people a panoramic view of the store.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO

The spatial layout is simple, but the suspended panel posed a practical problem, as it has a length of more than 20 meters, weighing nearly 10 tons. How to make the long, heavy display platform float in the air and achieve a subtle balance between strength and lightness was a key challenge yet a breakthrough of the core structural design. The designers took cues from the cable-stayed structure of suspension bridge, which relies on one single structural column in the middle, with a long-span cable supported and obliquely pulled in a triangular way. This is another breakthrough, expressing a distinctive structural aesthetic.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO
Save this picture!
details. Image © URVIRSION CO
details. Image © URVIRSION CO

The suspension cable is under tension force
The suspension cable is pulled and fixed by anchors, and the stable triangle tells the beauty of angles and mechanics. The thin suspension cable does not block sightlines from the outside to the interior, through which the service & reception desk and the rest area can be clearly seen. Thus, it ensures that wherever customers stay, they can quickly find shop assistants and ask for help.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO
Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO

The irregular-shaped seat placed at the rest area is like a natural stone on the road. The doors of fitting rooms are finished in the same color with walls around, keeping a relatively low profile. The space behind the doors strongly contrasts with the outside, making customers feel like they're walking into a hole under bridge. The dark-hued, smooth material textures soften the space, and the mirror reflection generates a sense of mystery. Complemented by lighting, the small, simplistic space fully expresses the freedom and artistry of the design.

Save this picture!
rest area. Image © URVIRSION CO
rest area. Image © URVIRSION CO

The handrails of the staircase draw inspiration from railings on mountain roads. The combination of linear form and stainless steel shows a natural, free posture. The original space inside the elevator is particularly cramped, only 1 meter wide. The designers utilized mirrored materials and the layering of light to visually enhance the spatial depth and add a fantastic touch to it.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO
Save this picture!
view from entrance to staircase. Image © URVIRSION CO
view from entrance to staircase. Image © URVIRSION CO

Suspended panels combine aesthetics and functionality. Clothes are hung on stainless steel rails under the display panels at an equal distance. Illuminated by lighting, the garments slightly swing with airflow, showing a dynamic rhythm.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO

Suspended panels are arrayed in an orderly manner, each group of which is installed with nearly 200 vertical plates. The upper and lower edges of every plate emit light, bi-directionally brightening the space. Lighting outlines structures; structures support functions; and functions supplement light and structure in turn. They complement one another just like working mechanical gears. The bespoke, dyed accessories display stand featuring wood grains naturally divides circulation routes. The suspended installation above it combines the functions of illumination and mirror.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO

Based on the brand's culture, the spatial attribute and local geographical characteristics, Various Associates extracted and combined different elements to create a brand new retail space. The point, line and plane of the space tell the core of the design concept, which runs through the overall space with a unified logic. Spatial languages, emotions and expressions are what Various Associates has been always focusing on in design practice. For this project, the team integrated the client's brand philosophy, functionality, structures and artistry into a whole, and eventually released the space through simplistic, pure design languages.

Save this picture!
© URVIRSION CO
© URVIRSION CO

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:World Financial Center (WFC), Chongqing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Various Associates
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "SND Chongqing WFC / Various Associates" 30 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974041/snd-chongqing-wfc-various-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© URVIRSION CO

SND重庆环球金融中心WFC概念店 / 万社设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream