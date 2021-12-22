Small Architecture Studio / studio nada

+ 22

Architect And Designer : Antonina Tritakova, Georgi Subev

Civil Engineer : Tencho Terziev

City: Karpachevo

Country: Bulgaria

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located on the outskirts of the village of Karpachevo. An old two-story adobe house and a stone barn are present in the yard. It is surrounded by a dry stone fence and follows a slight slope to the southeast. A main characteristic feature of the terrain is the old walnut trees, under which shadow has located the studio. The initiation of the project followed the need of the owners for a separate personal artistic space for work and recreation.

The clear floorplan structure and the open sunny spaces of the atelier offer shelter, comfort, and a creative atmosphere for its inhabitants. The creation of a simple, honest, and clean space is the very essence of the project. The use of materials in their ‘raw’ natural look is a harmonic addition to the rural surroundings. Clay used to be the main building material of the houses in the village. In this context the ceramic blocks of which the studio is constructed act as a contemporary interpretation of the traditional building technique. The used materials: ceramic bricks, timber, plywood, and visible concrete combine in a clear, harmonic integral structure supplementing the visual characteristics of the location.

The studio provides a simple and humble/unpretentious way of life in harmony with the natural surroundings, facing all the needs of the contemporary lifestyle. The building is an inseparable part of the environment and in constant dialogue with the key elements, contributing to the unique character of the site/location – the dry stone walls, the old walnut trees, the adobe houses. Following the sustainability principles, the architectural design incorporates several main aspects: flat green roof, use of recycled materials, natural light, the specific design of the wall, and roof systems in search of maximum energy efficiency.

The walls are triple-layered constructed of an inner and outer ceramic bricklayer and stone wool insulation in between. The glazing on the southeast façade frames the view towards the broad hills of the Devetaki Plateau allowing a maximum amount of natural light in the interior. The sunlight in combination with the unobstructed views fades the inside-outside boundaries and integrates the interior as an inseparable part of the exterior space creating a sense of living close to nature.

The building is a metaphorical bridge between traditional and contemporary architecture, consisting of the symbiosis of spaces inspired by the vernacular architecture and designed to face the needs of the nowadays life. The small nooks for reading, rest, and contemplation create a special atmosphere and enrich the interior space. In the spirit of this metaphorical link is the very construction of the building. An old Bulgarian tradition existed back in the days, where family members, neighbors, and friends altogether took part in the building process. Following this custom, the two owners built the studio on their own with the help of their closest relatives. This act of up-building makes a reference to the immovable cultural heritage and the material culture of the region.