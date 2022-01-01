We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Kaohsiung Pop Music Center / Manuel A. Monteserín Lahoz

Kaohsiung Pop Music Center / Manuel A. Monteserín Lahoz

Kaohsiung Pop Music Center / Manuel A. Monteserín Lahoz

© Yi-Hsien Lee© Yi-Hsien Lee© Chien Ming Chen© Yi-Hsien Lee+ 45

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Music Venue, Cultural Center, Landmarks & Monuments
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects:Beatriz pachón Castrillo, Javier Simó de Pedro
  • Local Partner:Mark Ongg
  • Partner And Project Management:EDDEA
  • Client:Kaohsiung City Government
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Next to the mouth of the Love River, the project is located in the port city of Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan. In this particular enclave where water is the central axis of Taiwanese life —both economically with the largest port in Taiwan, and at the urban level with the Love River drawing a dividing line between the two parts of the city, and at the environmental level where the relative humidity ranges between 60% and 80%— the Pop Music Center proposes a landscape of geometries rescued from the seabed. Foams, corals, seaweed, waves, and aquatic animals are arranged on the surface and specialize in specific uses, so each piece manifests its own personality and a formal challenge and, at the same time, is integrated into a common ecosystem.

© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee

The joint effort between the City Council, the Ministry of Culture, and the Central Government of Taiwan to give the Kaohsiung port area a new cultural dimension has reached its peak with the center dedicated to pop music. The pop music industry has a strong identity in the society of this part of Asia. Taiwan, due to its history and geopolitical situation, has developed a unique style, where many cultural elements coexist and in which its own tradition is increasingly being claimed. In the same way, the project filters the tradition between iconic architectures and, at the same time, proposes a flexible design in which the program can fit but also the cultural reappropriation of the users.

© Ian Choi
© Ian Choi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Kano Chang
© Kano Chang
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee

The architectural ecosystem that makes up The Kaohsiung Pop Music Center is 1. The GREAT WAVE, with an outdoor auditorium for 12,000 people, a concert hall for 3,500 people, and two towers with an office program, a museum, and rehearsal rooms. 2. WHALES, six live houses for events, concerts, or presentations. 3. DOLPHINS, five restaurants connected by a walkway. 4. The CORAL or Exhibit, an exhibition center and outdoor multipurpose area. 5. A series of parks and walks connect the entire intervention.

© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee
Concepts
Concepts
© Ian Choi
© Ian Choi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yu-Zhi Lin
© Yu-Zhi Lin

The entire complex is designed to respond to the program, but also to allow spontaneous activities to take place when there are no concerts. In this way, the architectural pieces accommodate the interior rooms and, at the same time, turn onto the exterior generating different meeting spaces.

© Yi-Hsien Lee
© Yi-Hsien Lee

Project location

Address:Kaohsiung, Taiwan (ROC)

Manuel A. Monteserín Lahoz
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenueCultural CenterBuildingsLandmarks & MonumentsTaiwan (ROC)
