We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. South Korea
  5. Mondrian Seoul Itaewon Hotel / Gansam Architects & Associates

Mondrian Seoul Itaewon Hotel / Gansam Architects & Associates

Save this project
Mondrian Seoul Itaewon Hotel / Gansam Architects & Associates

© Seungmu Lee© Seungmu Lee© Seungmu Lee© Seungmu Lee+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Hotels Interiors
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  • Design Team:Insoo Lim, Kyungmi Ahn, Donghee Lee, Yeeun Seo
  • Clients:YOJIN Construction & Engineering
  • Collaborators:OTD
  • Consultants:GBI, CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD KOREA
  • Architects:Gansam Architects & Associates
  • City:Yongsan-gu
  • Country:South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Seungmu Lee
© Seungmu Lee

‘Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu’ is the first special tourist zone designated in Seoul back in 1997. The army base in Yongsan used to be occupied by the Japanese Army until the US Army took over after the national liberation of Korea. Afterward, small stores and bars targeting American soldiers opened and the military camp town emerged, turning the place into an amusement district for US soldiers. The urbanization of the area into a community of American soldiers and related foreigners continued. Itaewon became known to the world after various international conferences and events, including the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, were held in the 1980s. It turned into a tourist attraction visited by tourists from all countries including Japan. The former Capital Hotel, which opened in 1988, took this tourism demand into account when it opened and included various entertainment facilities, such as a nightclub, karaoke, and sauna. The 30 or more years were long enough for demands to grow for a variety of changes in the hotel’s business structure and zoning system regarding the changes that have taken place in the culture of the Itaewon region, where the hotel is located.

Save this picture!
© Seungmu Lee
© Seungmu Lee
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Seungmu Lee
© Seungmu Lee
Save this picture!
© Seungmu Lee
© Seungmu Lee

This project intended to remodel the exclusive hotel space into a combined retail + hotel space. The spaces in the basement for entertainment facilities were replaced with new programs that can draw synergy with a lifestyle hotel. The MD was composed of programs such as a lifestyle book shop, book cafe, craft beer house, and rooftop party pool to incorporate the exotic culture of Itaewon into the hotel. Escalators were installed to improve the accessibility to the underground and the sunken space accessible from existing roads outside was expanded. Furthermore, the concrete roof was cut to install the glass ceiling (Top Light) for some underground spaces to draw natural lighting down to the underground space.

Save this picture!
© Seungmu Lee
© Seungmu Lee

The design solution for lowering the entry barrier as a hotel was concerned with how to handle the main gate. The predecessor, Capital Hotel, had the main gate and canopy on the front side like other hotels. For the current hotel, it was presumed that customers to the new retail stores would have a huge psychological burden on accessibility if they had to go through the hotel’s gate to reach those stores located in the lower stories. To eliminate the burden, the main gate and lobby space of the hotel was moved from the first floor to the second floor regarding the characteristics of the inclining land, and the main gate and lobby space on the first floor was opened to everyone to access conveniently by changing the zoning and design. The Drop-Off Zone, which was newly constructed at the rear of the second floor, is the new canopy designed to suit the new brand identity of the hotel.

Save this picture!
© Seungmu Lee
© Seungmu Lee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:23 Jangmun-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gansam Architects & Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Mondrian Seoul Itaewon Hotel / Gansam Architects & Associates" 18 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973794/mondrian-seoul-itaewon-hotel-gansam-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream