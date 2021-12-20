We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Spain
  Fuego Camina Conmigo Offices / Isern Serra

Fuego Camina Conmigo Offices / Isern Serra

Fuego Camina Conmigo Offices / Isern Serra

© Salva Lopez© Salva Lopez© Salva Lopez© Salva Lopez+ 28

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings
Barcelona, Spain
© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez

Text description provided by the architects. Fuego Camina Conmigo is a strategic and creative advertising agency, who were looking to open their new headquarters as a way to materialize their values into space. The project consists of the refurbishment of an office on the third floor of a building located in the industrial neighborhood of Gracia, Barcelona. A space with a rectangular form, filled with details and original architectural elements and windows on three facades.

© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez
Plan
Plan

The brief consisted of a zone for the meeting rooms and service spaces, like kitchen, bathrooms, and storage. The agora zone seeks a specific dynamism to be used as a space to hold informal meetings and calls, that at the same time can be used for presentation and temporary exhibitions. And finally, a permanent work zone that can accommodate 44 people. Therefore, the division of the space was decided respectively to the entrance. The more private areas are located towards the back of the office, to offer more protection. The agora zone in the center, serves as a plaza. The functional service spaces, towards the front near the entrance, as an architectural protector for the interior.

© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez

The goal for the design was to create an open and dynamic space, steering away from the typical glass enclosures, found in the office design world. Hence the closed spaces were conceived in the form of microarchitecture that interacts with one another and creates a sculptural passage. With circular openings generate doors and windows, allowing the light to circulate and evoke a world of art and creation. Each module was thought of as a small sculpture, which at the same time is compositionally related to the other rooms.

© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Gracia, Barcelona, Spain

Isern Serra
Office

