World
  LAURELLA Fashion Store / mode:lina

LAURELLA Fashion Store / mode:lina

LAURELLA Fashion Store / mode:lina

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail
Poznań, Poland
  • Architects: mode:lina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Patryk Lewiński
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ceramica Vogue, Equipe
Text description provided by the architects. LAURELLA is a popular Polish fashion brand, with designers Laura Reiss-Vogel and Marcin Vogel standing behind its success. In 2021 this couple opened yet another store, and mode:lina™ was entrusted with designing it. The main objectives set by the investors were crystal clear: the shop has to be the pinkest and "instagrammable" place on the map of Poland.

Another target was to create the safest and the most welcoming space for parents and their children to enjoy, as they often accompany the former while they’re shopping. To meet these defined expectations, architects proposed to divide the shop's space into a few themed areas, connected to one another with well-lighted portals. In every one of the pink is still very much present, differing in shade only, and the entire concept is complemented with characteristic, eyecatching neons.

Plan
Plan

With the first step through the door, our adventure begins with a floral room, embellished with lamps in lotus flower shape, flower-patterned floor, paper flowers, and Flower Power neon. Further, into the Laurella we are welcomed by the Roller Derby Arena with special tracks resembling those in roller skating avenues with energizing lighting and pink roller skates with stylish neons in the background.

The next zone revolves around the Pool Party theme. What we’ll find here is a pool filled to the brim with, you guessed it, pink balls, a shower room with a golden armature, and a lifebuoy next to another neon “Pool party” one. Apart from aesthetics, kids adore spending time there, awaiting their mothers.

Straight from the pool zone, we go to our next stop - changing rooms with style reminiscent of London’s tube, with characteristic tiles in the shape of bricks, tube’s map, and metal chairs. Changing rooms alone teleport us to the interior of a railroad car with lamps alluding to specific hangers in the shape of a wheel, London’s telephone booth and an elevator, in which we can find fantastic doors sliding to the sides, and when they are shut, a coffer is lit to signify that someone is inside.

The final point of interest in a shopping escapade is, of course, a counter - and as the entire store is dripping with fascinating motives, this one could not be the exception. This time it is American Diner, with distinguishable checkers running all around the room, bar counter lighted by tens of lightbulbs, illuminated logotype, and pink bar stools - as if taken straight from the 60s. In this very room, there also is a pink cart with a coffee machine for clients to use.

Areas that could not be overlooked in such a friendly store are both a miniature playground for the youngest with a bouncy car and toilets designed in the spirit of “disco” with a real glass ball suspended from the ceiling. To visit Laurella shop is an adventure in itself, where care about every detail, surprising solutions and most of all - attitude towards clientele - especially younger one - can be noticed almost every step of the way. Laurella’s shop assistants often give an account of how children tell their parents just how much they love visiting the “pink shop”.

Project location

Address:Zwierzyniecka 28d, 60-814 Poznań, Poland

mode:lina
Office

