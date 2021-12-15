We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Terrace With a House by the Lake / UGO Architecture

Terrace With a House by the Lake / UGO Architecture

© Alex shoots buildings© Alex shoots buildings© Alex shoots buildings© Alex shoots buildings+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Detail
Poland
© Alex shoots buildings
© Alex shoots buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The building is surrounded on three sides by a large terrace, which is the focal point of the house. It opens to the west, providing the interior with sun and optimal views. The platform of the terrace is the main living space, it allows constant contact with nature, without interfering with it.

Axonometry
Axonometry
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Axonometry
Axonometry

It is a summer house located on a slope in the shoreline of the lake, in the eastern part of Wielkopolska Voivodeship in Poland. The building is hidden deep inside the plot, dividing it into two zones. The technical part with a driveway and garage is located on the side of the road.

© Alex shoots buildings
© Alex shoots buildings

After entering the entrance ramp, the view that accompanies all rooms slowly becomes visible. The heart of the house is the west-facing terrace. It is shaded by pine trees that have been growing here for years. They have become a natural barrier protecting the interior of the house from the summer sun.

© Alex shoots buildings
© Alex shoots buildings

The terrace is directly accessible from the living room and two bedrooms. Two more have mezzanines, which are connected by a common area on the roof. The owner's bedroom has its own terrace and is located in a separate part of the building. All rooms have windows overlooking the lake.

© Alex shoots buildings
© Alex shoots buildings

The most beautiful view is from the living area. High windows frame the view of the pines against the lake. The project is characterized by care for the quality and durability of materials. The facade is made of corrugated graphite-colored sheet metal to be protective.

© Alex shoots buildings
© Alex shoots buildings

The interior of the terrace and the living room has been covered with wooden boards, emphasizing the forest surroundings. Their color will naturally change over time. The paths around the building and the driveway are covered with a layer of loose mineral aggregate. The landscape design blends the plot with the surrounding vegetation.

© Alex shoots buildings
© Alex shoots buildings

Project gallery

Cite: "Terrace With a House by the Lake / UGO Architecture " 15 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973500/terrace-with-a-house-by-the-lake-ugo-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

