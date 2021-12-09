We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Windmill House / BOX arquitectos

Windmill House / BOX arquitectos

Save this project
Windmill House / BOX arquitectos

© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ponta Delgada, Portugal
  • Architects: BOX arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GUBI, Nordlux, Forbo, Menu Space
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In a consolidated urban mesh, at the center of Ponta Delgada, the approach answers to a program of an extremely small single-family house with two floors, where the lower floor accommodates a single social area, while the two small bedrooms are located on the upper floor.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Floor plan 1
Floor plan 1
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

With only 4.20 meters at the front, with no space for urban pediatrician circulation space, the facade results in the child's imagination of a house drawing... one door and one window. In that sense, the main facade is exclusively the boundary between interior and exterior, with no reason for a relation between both, besides being in its way.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Floor plan 2
Floor plan 2
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The program develops without the need of transitioning or dividing spaces. The only social space of the house gains dimension in its depth when it finds the garden at the end of the space. The garden establishes the balance between the house and the private addition at the end of the lot. On the upper floor, the East Bedroom gets a terrace, from which you can visualize the houses that make the urban form, so characteristic of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The necessity to simulate a greater spatial amplitude is made possible by the skylights in the pitched roof, which receives the light and spreads it throughout the interior spaces, working as a "diaphragm", increasing the "vertical perspective".

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BOX arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Windmill House / BOX arquitectos" [Casa Moinho de Vento / BOX arquitectos] 09 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973273/windmill-house-box-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream