Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi

Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Abha, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: Faris Alosaimi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mansor Alsofi
Text description provided by the architects. Camel Step Co. LTD for Trading and Industry led the emerging specialty coffee market in Saudi Arabia which started its steps back in 2013 with a vision to improve the coffee quality locally and regionally. Since the beginning of the human era, there's been a link between their daily life and the ecosystem. This can be seen as the dependency of using mother nature’s gifts as raw materials, which has been altered to their need & evolution. Regardless of the evolution's peak, humans will always tend to develop the same raw materials to their different needs.

Plan
Plan
In Camel Step, we believe that using the origin materials which are naturally found in the region will create an indigenous atmosphere as a harmonic link with nature. Abha’s been known as the city of amplitude to its wild fertility, the way the local’s maintained this blessing since the beginning of their time is by the resources reuse. Such as the case with (Al Dabba), a local type of pumpkin that is dried to preserve ghee and produce other dairy products.

We aim to open a window to the region's atmosphere while enjoying a one-of-a-kind coffee experience, as we believe this will be a memorable experience. Unique stones like Asir’s Stone and trees like Juniper’s trees (Arar) are the pillars of this area’s heritage. However, modifying these elements isn’t easy due to their sturdiness which is why locals have been using them to build their houses until a recent time due to their valuation for these special elements. 

Front Elevation
Front Elevation
The round and soft edges in the interiors can be seen as the paradoxical hardship of applying distinguished designing ideas to the exterior, a way of defining a certain concept even with the material’s limitations.

Project location

Address:King Saud Road, Al Muftaha, Abha 62521, Saudi Arabia

Cite: "Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi" 09 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973253/camel-step-coffee-roasters-shop-faris-alosaimi> ISSN 0719-8884

