Regional Science Center Leonardo da Vinci / eM4.Pracownia Architektury.Brataniec

Architecture, Landscape Architecture: Marcin Brataniec

Architecture: Damian Mierzwa, Maciej Gozdecki

City: Podzamcze Chęcińskie

Country: Poland

Idea. The Science Centre was established as a part of the Regional Science-Technology Centre. Situated next to the Baroque Mansion overlooking the medieval castle and renaissance church took the shape sensitive to the surrounding spatial structure. Being the exposition place become an exposure object telling by itself about the landscape, geology, and the nature of the region

Form. The Science Centre was created on the site of the former mansion farm. His form containing big volume was integrated into requiring environment. The idea of openness had a decisive influence on the interior space, it manifested by the limitation of supports and strong connection with open space Openness and élan of the space while easements of the context were achieved through the innovative construction with 22 m prestressed concrete beams. The green roof provides thermal isolation. The shelter with the location of the plot and large area of interface with the ground provides a positive energy balance obtained without technological support.

Function. The Science Centre is the space for experimentation, the place of communing with science. The idea of overcoming the limits of science was reflected in the functional solutions closely related to the form. The exhibition area constitutes the spacious interior with a mezzanine, thus allowing more adventurous shapes of any arrangements. The contiguous laboratory and auditory provide a place for events and researches that requires concentration.

Vertical communication connects the interior with the exterior. It brings visitors on the belvedere, then on the roof taking the form of the garden leaning to the manor building. The garden space states the exhibition continuity, it presented sequentially the geobotanical districts as rocks and plants peculiar to them. The roof is terminated by the geological facade as it was emerging from the ground. Its structure and color refer to the geological layers constructing surrounding mountain formations.