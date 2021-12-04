We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Science Center
  4. Poland
  5. Regional Science Center Leonardo da Vinci / eM4.Pracownia Architektury.Brataniec

Regional Science Center Leonardo da Vinci / eM4.Pracownia Architektury.Brataniec

Save this project
Regional Science Center Leonardo da Vinci / eM4.Pracownia Architektury.Brataniec
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

© Juliusz Sokołowski© Juliusz Sokołowski© Juliusz Sokołowski© Juliusz Sokołowski+ 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Science Center
Podzamcze Chęcińskie, Poland
  • Architecture, Landscape Architecture:Marcin Brataniec
  • Architecture:Damian Mierzwa, Maciej Gozdecki
  • City:Podzamcze Chęcińskie
  • Country:Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Idea. The Science Centre was established as a part of the Regional Science-Technology Centre. Situated next to the Baroque Mansion overlooking the medieval castle and renaissance church took the shape sensitive to the surrounding spatial structure. Being the exposition place become an exposure object telling by itself about the landscape, geology, and the nature of the region

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
Section - AA
Section - AA

Form. The Science Centre was created on the site of the former mansion farm. His form containing big volume was integrated into requiring environment. The idea of openness had a decisive influence on the interior space, it manifested by the limitation of supports and strong connection with open space Openness and élan of the space while easements of the context were achieved through the innovative construction with 22 m prestressed concrete beams. The green roof provides thermal isolation. The shelter with the location of the plot and large area of interface with the ground provides a positive energy balance obtained without technological support.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Function. The Science Centre is the space for experimentation, the place of communing with science. The idea of overcoming the limits of science was reflected in the functional solutions closely related to the form. The exhibition area constitutes the spacious interior with a mezzanine, thus allowing more adventurous shapes of any arrangements. The contiguous laboratory and auditory provide a place for events and researches that requires concentration.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Vertical communication connects the interior with the exterior. It brings visitors on the belvedere, then on the roof taking the form of the garden leaning to the manor building. The garden space states the exhibition continuity, it presented sequentially the geobotanical districts as rocks and plants peculiar to them. The roof is terminated by the geological facade as it was emerging from the ground. Its structure and color refer to the geological layers constructing surrounding mountain formations.

Save this picture!
© Juliusz Sokołowski
© Juliusz Sokołowski

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:26-060 Podzamcze Chęcińskie, Poland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
eM4.Pracownia Architektury.Brataniec
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerPoland
Cite: "Regional Science Center Leonardo da Vinci / eM4.Pracownia Architektury.Brataniec" 04 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972793/regional-science-center-leonardo-da-vinci-emracownia-architekturrataniec> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream