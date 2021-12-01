We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. Wind House / Mobius Architekci

Wind House / Mobius Architekci

Save this project
Wind House / Mobius Architekci

© Paweł Ulatowski© Paweł Ulatowski© Paweł Ulatowski© Paweł Ulatowski+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Izabelin, Poland
  • Architects: Mobius Architekci
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paweł Ulatowski
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluprof, Hormann, Alucobond, GLC
  • Owner, Lead Architect:Przemek Olczyk
  • Cooperation:Patrycja Tronina
  • City:Izabelin
  • Country:Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski

Text description provided by the architects. Polish design studio Mobius Architekci designed a unique house located in the vicinity of the Kampinos Forest near Warsaw. All it takes is one glance to see that it is difficult to find another with a similar structure of forms. No surprise, it's a world unique villa design shaped entirely by nature. The dense pine forest in Izabelin near Warsaw is a natural extension of the Kampinos Forest. The building area, situated in the eastern part of the national park buffer zone, is one of the most attractive areas sought after by Warsaw residents.

Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski

The sandy soils and soaring silhouettes of slender trees give the place an unusual, somewhat cinematic ambiance, which enchanted the investors and inspired the Warsaw-based architect Przemek Olczyk of Przemek Olczyk Mobius Architekci. I did not give much thought to the shape of the building while designing it. I marked out wooded areas on the plot and wanted to leave them intact. Then swirling around them, I began to draw further sharp lines of the house, cutting out space. This is how the concept was created, which suggested or dictated the building's shape - says the architect.

Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski
Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski

The name of the building discloses its original intent. The structure remained unclosed, and the individual axes of the building plunge straight into the thicket of trees. The effect of staying in the pleasant forest twilight is enhanced by glass panes - front, side and corner, with frames embedded in the façades. Furthermore, the skylight located on the surface of the roof slab permits access to the usable part of the roof, which makes the feeling of communing directly with nature perceptible.

Save this picture!
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

When navigating through residential buildings, we usually know which part of the building we are currently in. It's not the case with Wind. The structure of the functional spaces has been subordinated to the rigours of the natural forest context to such an extent that moving through the building is a surprising experience.

Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski

The building is so complicated that it is impossible to delineate two axes parallel to each other. It was such a challenge that we had to change surveyors twice - states Przemek Olczyk. While remaining a resultant of the tree's layout and practical functions, the building blends even more firmly into its context thanks to the façade. The facades are made of Siberian larch in an openwork arrangement, in some places concealing window openings covered with wooden lamellas. The same wooden panels were used to design the customized, openwork louvers.

Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski
Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski

Part of the façade covered with natural stone penetrates into the interiors, blurring the formal boundaries of the architecture. Consequently, this nearly 450 sqm building creates a finished product stylistically coherent inside and outside that gives its owners a sense of constant communion with the building’s architecture, which does not compete with the natural landscape of the Kampinos Forest buffer zone.

Save this picture!
© Paweł Ulatowski
© Paweł Ulatowski

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mobius Architekci
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland
Cite: "Wind House / Mobius Architekci" 01 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972784/wind-house-mobius-architekci> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream