Sayang House / Carlos Gris Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This new pavilion property was designed by Carlos Gris Studio for Gretta Funnell as she returns from 20 years living in Malaysia, after Ray, her husband sadly passed away. She purchased an isolated piece of land in the fenlands with the hope of starting a new life living nearer her family. This simple rectangular pavilion is both classical and modernist in style and absorbs the linear and minimal tastes Gretta adopted from interiors in Kuala Lumpur.

Whilst the property would appear very clean-lined it also tries to blend into the vernacular of the fenland. It is single-storey and flattened like the local marshland terrain. The strong geometric roof parapet is a reflection of the long and flat horizons seen in the area. The full property is covered in brown-brushed Shou Sugi Ban to nod to Asia and also to the muddy backdrop of the fenlands. The proportions of the cladding and its structured layout are designed to reflect the wooden sleepers of a rail track that runs through a nearby field.

The front door is centered on an existing weeping willow that sits in the rear garden. When you enter every space within the property, the opposing wall is floor-to-ceiling glass to offer an immediate framing of the exterior garden. Despite having two curtain walls on the north and south-facing elevations, the property is extremely economical with an SAP reading not far from becoming a PassiveHaus.

There were 5 house designs completed before a concept was approved by the planning authorities. This was because it is in such a sensitive, agricultural piece of land. It was specified that it had to be a single story and of architectural merit. The foundations were created with 8 meter deep piles and a concrete ring beam on top. Then there was a steel frame created with infills of SIPS (structural insulation panels). The north and south-facing elevation is a glass curtain wall. Finally, it was wrapped in a bespoke Shou Sugi Ban cladding - Douglas fir that is charred and then browns brushed.

As seen in my hand sketch - the floorplan has been kept as simple as possible. The north-facing, more public spaces are for guest bedrooms and then the master bed and living spaces face to the south. There is a dividing circulation corridor through the center. The spaces were divided according to the glazing. Each wall has 10 glazing pieces measuring 1.5M’s which provided the grid for the floorplan.