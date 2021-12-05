We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Sayang House / Carlos Gris Studio

Sayang House / Carlos Gris Studio

Save this project
Sayang House / Carlos Gris Studio

© Ed Reeves© Ed Reeves© Ed Reeves© Ed Reeves+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ely, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves

Text description provided by the architects. This new pavilion property was designed by Carlos Gris Studio for Gretta Funnell as she returns from 20 years living in Malaysia, after Ray, her husband sadly passed away. She purchased an isolated piece of land in the fenlands with the hope of starting a new life living nearer her family. This simple rectangular pavilion is both classical and modernist in style and absorbs the linear and minimal tastes Gretta adopted from interiors in Kuala Lumpur. 

Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves
Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves

Whilst the property would appear very clean-lined it also tries to blend into the vernacular of the fenland. It is single-storey and flattened like the local marshland terrain. The strong geometric roof parapet is a reflection of the long and flat horizons seen in the area. The full property is covered in brown-brushed Shou Sugi Ban to nod to Asia and also to the muddy backdrop of the fenlands. The proportions of the cladding and its structured layout are designed to reflect the wooden sleepers of a rail track that runs through a nearby field. 

Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves
Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves

The front door is centered on an existing weeping willow that sits in the rear garden. When you enter every space within the property, the opposing wall is floor-to-ceiling glass to offer an immediate framing of the exterior garden. Despite having two curtain walls on the north and south-facing elevations, the property is extremely economical with an SAP reading not far from becoming a PassiveHaus.

Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves
Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves

There were 5 house designs completed before a concept was approved by the planning authorities. This was because it is in such a sensitive, agricultural piece of land. It was specified that it had to be a single story and of architectural merit. The foundations were created with 8 meter deep piles and a concrete ring beam on top. Then there was a steel frame created with infills of SIPS (structural insulation panels). The north and south-facing elevation is a glass curtain wall. Finally, it was wrapped in a bespoke Shou Sugi Ban cladding - Douglas fir that is charred and then browns brushed.

Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves

As seen in my hand sketch - the floorplan has been kept as simple as possible. The north-facing, more public spaces are for guest bedrooms and then the master bed and living spaces face to the south. There is a dividing circulation corridor through the center. The spaces were divided according to the glazing. Each wall has 10 glazing pieces measuring 1.5M’s which provided the grid for the floorplan.

Save this picture!
© Ed Reeves
© Ed Reeves

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Carlos Gris Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Sayang House / Carlos Gris Studio" 05 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972773/sayang-house-carlos-gris-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream