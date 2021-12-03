We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fast Food
  4. Israel
  5. Buza, Ice Cream Gallery / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design + Simon Barazin

Buza, Ice Cream Gallery / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design + Simon Barazin

Save this project
Buza, Ice Cream Gallery / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design + Simon Barazin

© Ido Adan© Ido Adan© Ido Adan© Ido Adan+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Fast Food, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

‘Buza’, the Arabic word for ice cream, is a boutique ice cream brand. It is an Arabic-Jewish partnership that started a few years ago in the Galilee district in the north of Israel. Buza’s small ice cream factory is located in Kibbutz Sasa, at the foot of Mount Meron overlooking lush apple orchards; And the first shop was opened a few years ago in the nearby Arabic village, Tarshiha.

Save this picture!
© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

As a modern ‘third-wave ice cream, Buza specializes in natural and unique flavors, made of local produce. When designing the Tel-Aviv store, architects Simon Barazin and Jonathan Canetti wanted to incorporate all of the brand’s values into the space and create a modern, simple, sophisticated place. The 50 sqm space was considered not as a shop, but rather a small gallery in which one can taste the unique flavors of Buza. 

Save this picture!
Isometric View
Isometric View
Save this picture!
© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

The principal idea of the design was to create a continuum of surfaces. The counters, walls, bleachers, and floors are all made of planes that combine into solid shapes in the space. All these surfaces are covered with the same tiles; a single material with a strong impact that is the main protagonist of the space. 

Save this picture!
© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan
Save this picture!
© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

The green-teal shaded tiles used are full-bodied rectified ceramic tiles. The marble-like texture is created by the material itself, rather than being applied on like most common ceramic tiles. This means that each tile is different and has a natural appearance. These highly durable tiles have a smooth, matt finish and they are very pleasant to touch. So one can sit, lean, and walk on.

Save this picture!
© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

This particular shade of green references the green scenery from which Buza comes. That same natural Galilee landscape is also displayed on a large 3-meter long light-box. The color of the space was also meant to complement the newly designed ice cream cups and packages. On the long wall of the shop, a series of five abstract posters are exhibited. They were created as ice cream-inspired art pieces by Evian-Saggi Studio, the graphic designer who did the re-branding of the packaging. 

Save this picture!
© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

The light fixtures and lit logo signs were customs designed as well, with cool white led light. The clean space of the ice cream gallery stands in contrast to the rough urban environment that surrounds it, offering a quiet getaway.

Save this picture!
© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:HaHashmonaim St 91, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design
Office
Simon Barazin
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsFast foodInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsIsrael
Cite: "Buza, Ice Cream Gallery / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design + Simon Barazin" 03 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972689/buza-ice-cream-gallery-jonathan-canetti-architecture-and-design-plus-simon-barazin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream