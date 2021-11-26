We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Gallery of Invisible Heroes / SAINZ arquitetura

Brasilia, Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project is an Art Installation, made at the invitation of the direction of Casa Cor Brasília for the entrance hall of the 2021 exhibition, initially, the program was to create a façade for the exhibition, but instead, we proposed an art installation and exhibition that was very well accepted and we went from there to the project for the Gallery of Invisible Heroes.

Plan
This art installation was created from the meeting of two concepts; reconstruction and recognition.

Reconstruction is represented by the metallic scaffolding and reminds us that something has changed within all of us during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite all this grief, we believe that it is necessary to look forward, to rebuild ourselves as individuals and as a society.

The second concept reinforces our gratitude to those citizens who fought on the front lines and who were sometimes forgotten, to all these invisible heroes our thank you very much!

The photos used in the exhibition were provided by Breno Esaki, a photographer from the health department of the federal district in Brasilia, Brazil. The sculpture is provided by Pi Zampieri from the Expoarte Gallery.

Brasília - Federal District, Brazil

SAINZ arquitetura
Steel

Installation Temporary installations Brazil
"Gallery of Invisible Heroes / SAINZ arquitetura" 26 Nov 2021.

