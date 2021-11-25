Botanical Installation / Studio Pippa

+ 19

Project Team: Priscila Gabriel, Virginia Castro, Marina Davi, Valentina Moura e Gabriela Schinzel

Clients: CasaCor Brasília

Landscaping: Ana Paula Roseo

Pavilion Area: 452 ft2

Balcony Area: 2422 ft2

City: Brasilia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. While we faced the obstacles of the pandemic as citizens, we perceived as professionals, a notable and growing concern regarding our homes. The confinement showed us in practice, how quality environments impact our well-being and routine.

But more than that, it exposed the deep human need for connection with nature. In the recent months, we observed as consequence, an increase in the adoption and purchase of domestic animals, a change in the arrangement of furniture to ensure space for indoor sunbathing, and an increase in the sales of plants and flowers.

In regards to the environment, social distancing and the deceleration in large cities have brought unimaginable scenarios to the globalized world. The Himalayas could be seen from India for the first time in 30 years, dolphins were sighted in Venice and the presence of turtles in the Guanabara Bay was registered.

During this period, few things were proven truly necessary, revealing the real value of what is essential. This latent urge of reminding ourselves that we are part of nature was manifested in the significant movement of people seeking contact with the land. We turned our attention to the surroundings, reconnecting with nearby areas, with nature and natural landscapes from which we have distanced ourselves.

The Botânico is a plant nursery that comes as a reaction to these questionings, communicating a weightless and calm atmosphere, contemplation, simplicity, and the essence of what we believe in. The architecture was, is, and will always be a response to the lifestyle of a time. We are an invitation to rediscover life.

Every year, the heavy rainy season in Brasilia coincides with the CasaCor exhibition period. For some occasions, the meteorological phenomenon is seen as a problem, but for the Botânico, the rain offers a poetic experience. So that no visitors miss out on the opportunity, we have created an informative totem with an umbrella stand. We also designed a business card made of seed paper to continue the narrative we approached in the Botânico, to endure the cycle, and to strengthen contact with the land.

The siting of the Botânico was guided by a sequence of existing trees of the species Ficus Benjamina, which embraces the pavilion and guarantees shade. Therefore, for the landscaping, we chose plants that enjoy the partial shade. Still, regarding the choice of vegetation, we chose broad-leaved species, which bring a cozy feeling and invariably add a tropical touch to the garden.

The side patio has a contemplative function, suggesting a moment of pause and breath. It received furniture from line 22 signed by Paulo Mendes da Rocha and created especially for Sesc 24 de Maio.

In order to create a light ambiance, we detached our façade structure from the wooden structure, thus creating a void in the entire perimeter and also in the roof, which does not touch the walls. In this way, we allow the entry of rain and guarantee the humidity of the nursery. The Habitat glass from Cebrace Vidros used in the roof has intelligent manufacture that keeps the heat out and integrates the best in design and technology, making the environment more pleasant and creating a visual connection between the visitor and the external environment.