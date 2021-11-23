The Architecture Drawing Prize 2021 Winner Announcements

Save this picture! The Water Parliament Bangkok City 2100 by Tyler Lim. 2021 Hybryd Shortlisted

Category winners of The Architecture Drawing Prize 2021 will be announced online on Tuesday 30 November, starting at 17:00 GMT. The announcement will be broadcast as part of the World Architecture Festival and streamed live on ArchDaily’s Facebook page.

Drawings shown will include the winners of the program’s three categories: Hand-drawn, Digital and Hybrid. This year the organizers have also introduced a special Lockdown Prize chosen from the submissions in these categories.

Save this picture! Outlines of Nuclear Geography​ by Sabina Blasiotti. 2021 Digital Shortlisted

Members of the 2021 judging panel including Narinder Sagoo (Foster + Partners), Ken Shuttleworth (Make Architects), Louise Stewart (Sir John Soane’s Museum) will discuss the 2021 submissions. The discussion will be chaired by Paul Finch (World Architecture Festival).

Initiated by Make Architects, the Architecture Drawing Prize is now in its fifth year and has become an important platform for discourse around architectural representation, including annual exhibitions at Sir John Soane’s Museum and a programme of events hosted by World Architecture Festival.

Save this picture! The Promenade through Enfield Town by Sachin Jayasena. 2021 Digital Shortlisted

Ken Shuttleworth founder of Make Architects, comments: “We’re genuinely excited to see The Architecture Drawing Prize in its fifth year. I’m especially pleased that the Prize has provided a level of meaning and connection during the lockdowns for those involved and I’m delighted at its continuing role in providing a platform and profile to many hugely talented young artists and architects.”

Save this picture! Treehouses Without Trees by Thomas Schaller. 2021 Hand-drawn Shortlisted

The Architecture Drawing Prize Five Year Retrospective

The 2021 Winners Announcement event on November 30th will also officially launch the virtual five-year retrospective exhibition of The Architecture Drawing Prize curated by Sir John Soane’s Museum's Louise Stewart within an online gallery designed by Make Architects.

Save this picture! Flood Responsive Landscape Performance by Dafni Filippa. 2021 Digital Shortlisted

Works in the retrospective illustrate the range of different approaches to architectural drawing, the breadth of techniques used and the abundance of imagination in thinking about how we might better inhabit our cities, towns and the countryside. Some of the works are politically charged, others observational, while many demonstrate the expressive potential of drawing in both communicating and developing architectural concepts. Drawing is expressed as a tool for both celebration and invention.