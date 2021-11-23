We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. EP YAYING Shanghai Flagship Store / Franklin Azzi Architecture

EP YAYING Shanghai Flagship Store / Franklin Azzi Architecture

Save this project
EP YAYING Shanghai Flagship Store / Franklin Azzi Architecture

© Matjaz Tančič© Matjaz Tančič© Matjaz Tančič© Matjaz Tančič+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Store
Xuhui Qu, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Matjaz Tančič
© Matjaz Tančič

Text description provided by the architects. Faithful to his passion for creative encounters and collaborations, Franklin Azzi has united his vision with that of creative director Serge Ruffieux to establish a new architectural concept for the Chinese ready-to-wear label EP YAYING.

Save this picture!
© Matjaz Tančič
© Matjaz Tančič

Reflecting the approach of the iconic label in the revival of luxury goods and Chinese heritage – the name EP YAYING means ‘pledge of quality’ – the two Parisian creatives appropriated Oriental cultural references and skills to define a new contemporary aesthetic.

Save this picture!
© Matjaz Tančič
© Matjaz Tančič
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Matjaz Tančič
© Matjaz Tančič

Their creative tandem has given rise to a programme of spaces dedicated to experiencing and strolling, which, from Shanghai to New York, cultivates an oxymoron in every detail. The raw beauty of the materials, such as jade and concrete, combines with the elegance of lacquer work and embroidery. Between the association of rough and smooth surfaces, matte and gloss colours, the traditional mixing of materials of Chinese craftsmanship, the boutiques reveal their singularity in a play of contrasts between stark simplicity and maximalism. The collections of fashion and accessories are displayed around a graphic grid structure of gold metal tubes, in which slabs of rough stones of different shapes and colours are suspended or held up, like an interior landscape reinforcing the impression of the poetic antithesis between the different elements.

Save this picture!
© Matjaz Tančič
© Matjaz Tančič

The architecture of the boutiques, whether within a new building or an existing one, such as the old colonial house entirely renovated in Shanghai, favours transparency, opening to the outside, and integrating nature. The fashion label’s spaces merge with public space in a principle of fluid sophistication.

Save this picture!
Furniture
Furniture
Save this picture!
Furniture
Furniture
Save this picture!
Furniture
Furniture

From floor to ceiling, via the furniture and changing rooms designed as transition and exhibition spaces in dialogue with the overall scheme, Franklin Azzi, and Serge Ruffieux have designed an unusual voyage, composed of aesthetic and sensorial resonances.

Save this picture!
© Matjaz Tančič
© Matjaz Tančič
Save this picture!
© Matjaz Tančič
© Matjaz Tančič

A means for architects and fashion designers to bring modernity and craftsmanship into dialogue in an original approach that sees each new EP YAYING boutique as a venue in its own right.

Save this picture!
© Matjaz Tančič
© Matjaz Tančič

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:890 Heng Shan Lu, Xu Jia Hui, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Franklin Azzi Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina
Cite: "EP YAYING Shanghai Flagship Store / Franklin Azzi Architecture" 23 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972372/ep-yaying-shanghai-flagship-store-franklin-azzi-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream