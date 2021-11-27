House R / Jakub Kolarovic Architects

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. House R is located in the area of the city Rovinka, which is characterized by the low-density development of family houses from the 20th century. The longitudinal plot of land made it possible to locate the house in a more intimate part, further from the main traffic that connects the southern cities with Bratislava.

The architecture of the house was defined by its environment. Longitudinal narrow land and space requirements defined the house with two main facades. The northern façade closes against the new multi-story residential development, while the southern sunny side is as open as possible to the garden. The side facades are fully enclosed and respect the privacy of the surrounding residential area.

The house is covered in brick cladding, which with its irregularity creates a contrast with the smooth glass surfaces of aluminum windows. The mass of the two-story brick house is supplemented by the volume of the garage, which is lined with wooden cladding in its entire area. The system of hidden garage doors enhances the compactness of the volume. The wooden cladding goes all the way to the entrance loggia. The contact between the two materials creates tension - an accent to the main entrance to the house.

The house is accessible from the northern part of the site through the concrete courtyard, which is in contrast with the southern garden. The green island with a tree complements the composition of the minimalist facade and creates privacy for the study room.

The secretiveness of the northern façade is replaced by its opposite meaning after entering the house. The view from the entrance hall via the symmetrical portal which connects the common areas with the entry acts as a filter between the diametrical characteristics of the external environment.

The central staircase is complemented by a roof skylight, which illuminates the generous entrance area. The simplicity of the chosen materials used in the interior creates a „clean canvas“ for the play of light, which is constantly changing. The principle of roof lighting is repeated in the bathrooms and the wardrobe on the 2nd floor.