We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Bulgaria
  5. PK26 Apartments / STARH

PK26 Apartments / STARH

Save this project
PK26 Apartments / STARH
Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev

© Dian Stanchev© Dian Stanchev© Dian Stanchev© Dian Stanchev+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential, Cowork Interiors
Varna, Bulgaria
  • Architects: STARH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4246
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dian Stanchev
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Baumit, Grohe, Kronospan, POLYREY, Saint-Gobain, Wienerberger, dormakaba, King Klinker, Knauf Ceiling Solutions, Life Fitness, Pavigym, Porcelanosa
  • Architectural design: Iva Kostova, Radostina Petkova, Peter Nikolov, Dimitar Katsarov, Ivan Kovachev, Borislav Stanchev, Hristo Dushev, Sanya Kovacheva, Vladimir Kavaev, Georgi Pasev
  • Interior Contractor: Fison Build
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev

Text description provided by the architects. PK26 is a mixed-use building, situated in the central part of Varna, Bulgaria. The neighborhood, in which the plot is situated, is predominantly filled with morally and physically outdated single-housing units with no aesthetic or architectural value. In reality, this is the first new-built edifice foreseen by the adopted Urban Development Masterplan for the area which allows us to create a contemporary building with a distinguishable minimalistic form.

Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev

The rich greenery in the neighboring plot and the local infrastructure grid additionally emphasizes this line, as they visually work well together with the facades’ solids and voids pattern. The balance between budget, aesthetics, and function is at the base of the investment concept, in order to create a discreet and modern building. Its program is distributed throughout nine floors above ground and two underground parking levels. It consists of a gym, flexible spaces for rent, offices, and apartments.

Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev
Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev
Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev

A boutique gym is located on the ground floor which is designed by the studio. Its concept is having a contemporary 24/7 fitness club, where no staff is needed and controlled access is provided. Entering the premises happens through a personal interlock system after scanning a QR code that is generated from a specially developed app. Such an innovative and hi-tech concept is something new for the local market, which makes the gym one of a kind for the region.

Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev
Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev

Going to the upper floors, all the premises could occupy the whole floor plan thanks to the elongated building volume having views from one end to another, where a person could enjoy the vista towards the Black Sea. Both the apartments and offices are designed in a very similar manner, that is almost not distinguishable from one another, implementing the concept of experiencing the workplace as your home.

Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev
Save this picture!
© Dian Stanchev
© Dian Stanchev

As a mixed-use building, the project’s concept is to offer a way of inhabiting that is co-related with nowadays’ ever-changing dynamics. Everyday activities are concentrated in a medium-sized building, which allows a person to preserve time and energy over the span of a single day, that could be channeled to their personal life, hobbies, and family.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Varna, Bulgaria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STARH
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBuildingsResidentialCowork InteriorsBulgaria
Cite: "PK26 Apartments / STARH" 27 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972367/pk26-apartments-starh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream