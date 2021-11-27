PK26 Apartments / STARH

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. PK26 is a mixed-use building, situated in the central part of Varna, Bulgaria. The neighborhood, in which the plot is situated, is predominantly filled with morally and physically outdated single-housing units with no aesthetic or architectural value. In reality, this is the first new-built edifice foreseen by the adopted Urban Development Masterplan for the area which allows us to create a contemporary building with a distinguishable minimalistic form.

The rich greenery in the neighboring plot and the local infrastructure grid additionally emphasizes this line, as they visually work well together with the facades’ solids and voids pattern. The balance between budget, aesthetics, and function is at the base of the investment concept, in order to create a discreet and modern building. Its program is distributed throughout nine floors above ground and two underground parking levels. It consists of a gym, flexible spaces for rent, offices, and apartments.

A boutique gym is located on the ground floor which is designed by the studio. Its concept is having a contemporary 24/7 fitness club, where no staff is needed and controlled access is provided. Entering the premises happens through a personal interlock system after scanning a QR code that is generated from a specially developed app. Such an innovative and hi-tech concept is something new for the local market, which makes the gym one of a kind for the region.

Going to the upper floors, all the premises could occupy the whole floor plan thanks to the elongated building volume having views from one end to another, where a person could enjoy the vista towards the Black Sea. Both the apartments and offices are designed in a very similar manner, that is almost not distinguishable from one another, implementing the concept of experiencing the workplace as your home.

As a mixed-use building, the project’s concept is to offer a way of inhabiting that is co-related with nowadays’ ever-changing dynamics. Everyday activities are concentrated in a medium-sized building, which allows a person to preserve time and energy over the span of a single day, that could be channeled to their personal life, hobbies, and family.