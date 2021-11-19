Ex Mercato Cutrofiano / Archistart Studio

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. A former Food Market becomes an Urban Lab dedicated to young people. The main interventions considered the accessibility of the building and a new visual identity for the lab, aiming to enhance its look, the sense of belonging of the local community and to highlight its role within the city.

The layout of the great central space can be modified according to the different needs, through dividing devices and flexible and multifunctional furniture modules, which would serve as workspaces, selling tables and to simply divide the space into a more functional set up. The space is strongly characterized by colours and materials, both outside and inside. At the entrance, the access ramp to the building is covered by white ceramic tiles, which is present also inside, as a coat-ing of the food area. Inside, some blue areas stand out from the grey resin pavement and identify the areas dedicated to the laboratories and make it more recognizable.

The aim of the project is to promote the usage of the lab and to combine creative activities, events and artistic performances open to the public. The tools and the works chosen are designed to guarantee full flexibility and several functions to the space. A new mix of functions, with particular attention to local artisanal products, cultural activities and live performances will help to keep the management of the building more sustainable.