Guomangyuan 20# Ferry Hall Reconstruction and Lougne Suit Custom Store / FANAF

Design Team: Chunyang Li, Tiantian Zhao, Yushan Liu, Qi Wang (intern)

Guide Cooperation: Tu Shen, Lilei Liang

Construction Team: Xiaofeng Zhang, Wenbing Li, Aizhi Wei, etc.

Author: Xin Wen

City: Nanjing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the east side of the 20 # building of the national leader in Nanjing Qinhuai District, which was originally a machine processing workshop of the second machine tool factory, built in the 1980s. The overall structure of the 20 # floor is divided into two parts: the east side is the three-layer brick-concrete structure, and the west side is a single-layer arrangement structure of reinforced concrete. Originally the east side hall is an entry into the entire workshop, a huge iron gate still remains. In 2012, the finch building was transformed into office features, and the east side hall became the entrance space of the property office. Reconstruction requires a transformation of the hall to commercial, as a space for the Lounge Suit Clothing store. The operation mode is a reservation system, and the overall atmosphere requires low-key and a sense of ceremony.

The renovation space is about 65 square meters, located in the crossover of different structural systems on the side of the 20 # t. In order to deal with the negative space of the stacked abandoned equipment in the industrial scale park, the design team use the gap between the North and South factory, created a new office streamline (mainly the park property office). Along the south side of the construction, through the naturally built small road people can arrive on the second floor and the third-floor office. The entrance is kind, compared with the noise of the main street.

Recovered the original hall, compresses the door of the original mechanical scale into the entrance space suitable for the human scale. The exposed cave ground, the deep and tall corridor, created the feeling of entering the ceremony. The art devices customized on the entrance wall, the hard metal skeleton is equipped with a delicate sandstone coat, which is gradually transitioned to the pearl ash, like a gentleman in black suit, humility and courtesy guides the guests, step into the room space.

Due to the different structural systems, the internal layer has also significantly different. Close to the street, the window space is 2.1 meters high, forming a high degree of contrast with the inlet corridor, emphasizing the comfort of the internal space.Two different construction structures divide the internal space into the display area and the leisure area, the display area is 3.3 meters high, with a clean and simple block combination design, simplify the space, the clothes displayed as a space visual focus. The original building level of the leisure area is 5.9 meters high, adjust the spatial ratio, control the layer high at 4.2 meters, which is safe. In the segmentation of two spaces, the curved crack is designed to show the original industrial space.

Save this picture! Function analysis. Image Courtesy of FANAF

In order to give people an intuitive visual experience, the top space is cut off. Retain steel stairs, cross-oblique support, etc., form a feeling of conversation with time.The negotiation table continues the intersection of the steel stairs, with a western chair with a pole, so that the furniture and building structures are integrated. The curtains of Hunter Douglas are perfect to diffuse light to indoor space and create a pure comfort.After the renovation of the hall, the business function is customized, and the relationship between the street line is transmitted and private. Use honeycomb curtain as a window background, maintaining the possibility of both functional requirements.

The transition of the facade is combined with a light-transmissive brick wall and the abutment of the forest. It can present a lighting texture through the building when the sun is filled. The original brick wall is revealed, and the red brick wall of the old building forms an old contrast. Two opposite surfaces form a sandwich, reserve memory and add new elements.Indoor space tones are mainly cheese yellow. The indoor texture is mainly made to Baise Xiong lacquer plus colorful cement, rough and meticulous, forming a cold and warm comparison with the facade.Decoration is also mainly written in handmade texture. Hans.j.wegner's CH24 chair and & Tradition FlowerPot table lamp, soft hand-woven material, and warm tones, so that the workspace has also become extraordinarily warm.

Save this picture! Original furniture. Image Courtesy of FANAF

This is a space that allows you to resonate and familiarize, a space with temperatures. The warm light of the layer map allows the new structure to interleaves with the old style, and the simplicity of the hall is a different landscape in the old factory. The hard cooling of the appearance, the internal warmth, this is a custom shop, and it is also a presence that exceeds the custom store.