We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. China
  5. Renewal of the Workshop of Intangible Cultural Heritage(Ma's Chair) in Linpan / David Architectural Design

Renewal of the Workshop of Intangible Cultural Heritage(Ma's Chair) in Linpan / David Architectural Design

Save this project
Renewal of the Workshop of Intangible Cultural Heritage(Ma's Chair) in Linpan / David Architectural Design
Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He
© Zhenhuan He

© Zhenhuan He© Zhenhuan He© Weibing Liu© Zhenhuan He+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Architecture
Chengdu, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He
© Zhenhuan He

"Bamboo Linpan(Clusters of forests)" is the most traditional agricultural settlement on the western Sichuan plain, and it has lasted for thousands of years in Sichuan. Bamboo has been used to the fullest extent by the people in the rural “Linpan” settlements of western Sichuan, they consider this material as the essence of life. One of the Linpan's intangible cultural heritage - the 'Qingcheng Ma's chair' - is a synonym for the Ma family's handmade bamboo chairs, but with the rapid development of urbanisation and the impact of foreign cultures, this rural intangible cultural heritage is facing the fate of being lost, and it is urgent to save this traditional folk craft. Architect Liu Weibing, together with fellow Chengdu Minjian members Wu Weizhong and Deng Liang, volunteered to design and update the Qingcheng Ma's Chair Workshop. The newly built workshop, made entirely of handmade bamboo without a single nail, is an effort to promote the interaction between heritage preservation and life enhancement in the ancient village with non-heritage culture.

Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He
© Zhenhuan He

The project is located in the Ma family’s “Linpan” settlement in the quiet village of Mangcheng at the foot of the Qingcheng Mountains. The design is based on the workflow of the traditional Ma's chair family handicraft workshop, and a new concept is developed to change the single production mode of "living - working - selling" into a diversified model of ”living - working - experiencing - visiting - relaxing - consuming” which would serve as a cultural and creative consumer scene. The workshop area is divided into three non-interfering buildings according to the traditional Ma's chair making process: the bamboo material storage (stacking and rough processing); the workshop (making and experiencing); and the tea shop (resting and drinking tea).

Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He
© Zhenhuan He
Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He
© Zhenhuan He

The designers asked the question "How does Linpan exist in contemporary times?“ The question was asked and it was decided that all the buildings would be renovated and built using local bamboo. The bamboo material was selected from the Qingcheng Mountains, grown at an altitude of 1000m above sea level. The building is made by Ma Zehong and his family, who are the village's intangible cultural heritage craftsmen, and is made entirely by hand with mortise and tenon joints, which is a good example of the sustainability of contemporary ecological architecture.

Save this picture!
© Weibing Liu
© Weibing Liu
Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He
© Zhenhuan He

Next to the three-way intersection into the Ma family's Linpan, is the original small bamboo material storage room. By lengthening, layering, and adding bamboo grilles, the designers have given the small bamboo house a sense of rhythm and a sense of ritual to the artisanal creation. In the forest clearing, more than 10 metres from the workshop, the tea shop is constructed in a minimalist manner using bamboo in the form of a long traditional screen, which blends well into the forest setting and was achieved within a very limited budget.

Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He
© Zhenhuan He
Save this picture!
Model
Model

The three structures of the Qingcheng Ma's Chair Workshop are all made of bamboo poles of different diameters, mortised and tenoned together. Depending on the function of the building, the roofing is different: the bamboo processing workshop and the tea lounge are covered with bamboo panels, while the exhibition hall is covered with semi-translucent polyester sheets.

Save this picture!
© Zhenhuan He
© Zhenhuan He
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The Qingcheng Ma's Chair Workshop fully embodies the 'unity of heaven and man' attitude to life in the western Sichuan Linpan. The unobstructed fresh air flow from the mountains through the Qingcheng Ma Chair Workshop, and the slow movement of light and shadow throughout the interior, allude to the idea of "living in the immortal countryside".

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mangcheng Village, Dujiangyan City, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
David Architectural Design
Office

Product

Fabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Renewal of the Workshop of Intangible Cultural Heritage(Ma's Chair) in Linpan / David Architectural Design" 21 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972144/renovation-of-linpan-intangible-cultural-heritage-horse-chair-workshop-david-architectural-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream