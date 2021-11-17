Coronado House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Simetría Estudio de Arquitectura

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The commission was very clear and the resources were limited; the main program was perfectly adapted to the site, although the user did not have an advantage from their premises and the environment itself. The power of the location. From the planting of the project, we gain ventilation, lighting, and unique natural perspectives. In addition to this, we potentiate the proposal from a separation of elements; as if we opened a house-nucleus in parts and each free area had a perceptual and bioclimatic reason. The character was also influenced in this procedure, losing the plastic of “conventional” housing, to simple cubes united only by vaults for their transition.

Passive bioclimatic strategies were elementary since construction; with walls made of the soil extracted from the same site, compacted in layers of 10 cm and 40 cm thick; at the same time and in other modules, brick walls were erected in fabric 21 (or 21 cm thick), as well as brick-vaulted roofs, with insulating filling for leveling and compression.

By having a larger free area than the built one, the landscaping project was implemented alongside the housing project; achieving winding roads between endemic jungles, to reach the recreation area (pool and terrace).