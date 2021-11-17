Pedestrian Bridge in Jonava / Architektüros linija

+ 25

Design Team: Gintaras Čaikauskas, Arūnas Lapinskas

Clients: Jonava municipality

Collaborators: Andrius Žukauskas, Jevgenijus Gintovas

City: Jonava

Country: Lithuania

Text description provided by the architects. The development of the new bridge concept started in 2016. After analyzing the customer's expectations and the real situation, evaluating the specifics of the context, several different possible solutions were prepared.

The planned connection, reflecting modern life issues, solves logistics issues, claiming to become even a kind of symbol of Jonava city. The pedestrian and bicycle bridge designed above the busy transport highway connected the residential areas with the multifunctional Jonava Sports Arena complex.

After getting acquainted with the presented architectural versions, the customers chose the most ambitious solution possible. The spatial construction of the expressive, memorable shape partially reflects the character of the Sports Arena. In this way, the two objects, stylistically complementing each other, form a modern, very distinctive but unified architectural ensemble.