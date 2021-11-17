We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. Lithuania
  5. Pedestrian Bridge in Jonava / Architektüros linija

Pedestrian Bridge in Jonava / Architektüros linija

Save this project
Pedestrian Bridge in Jonava / Architektüros linija

© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pedestrian Bridge
Jonava, Lithuania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. The development of the new bridge concept started in 2016. After analyzing the customer's expectations and the real situation, evaluating the specifics of the context, several different possible solutions were prepared.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Elevation 02
Elevation 02

The planned connection, reflecting modern life issues, solves logistics issues, claiming to become even a kind of symbol of Jonava city. The pedestrian and bicycle bridge designed above the busy transport highway connected the residential areas with the multifunctional Jonava Sports Arena complex.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Horizontal projection and sections
Horizontal projection and sections
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

After getting acquainted with the presented architectural versions, the customers chose the most ambitious solution possible. The spatial construction of the expressive, memorable shape partially reflects the character of the Sports Arena. In this way, the two objects, stylistically complementing each other, form a modern, very distinctive but unified architectural ensemble.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Žeimių str. Jonava 55125, Lithuania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architektüros linija
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeLithuania
Cite: "Pedestrian Bridge in Jonava / Architektüros linija" 17 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972023/pedestrian-bridge-in-jonava-architekturos-linija> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream