World
  5. Yixing Bookstore / SEU-ARC + Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings

Yixing Bookstore / SEU-ARC + Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Yixing, China
  • Design Team:Qingqing Xu, Cheng Fan, Wenjun Liu, Pingping Zhang
  • Structural Design:Haijun Ding
  • Landscape:Yuan Zhu, Qingqing Xu, Tianjiao Chen
  • Client:Dingshu Town Government
  • Constructions:Jiangsu Haozhiyuan Construction Co.
  • City:Yixing
  • Country:China
© Time Raw
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dingshu, Yixing, the bookstore is the end note of the tour-route of Gunan Street. The project provides a public space on the west side of Gunan Street and improves the quality of life in communities with outdated facilities to a certain extent. Although around the site are dilapidated low-rise pitched roof house, they clearly show the relationship between the gables and wooden structures in the local traditional houses.

© Time Raw
Responding to the relationship with the site, this project hopes to rethink and transform the traditional elements with new configuration of space and structure, which also contribute to the integrated experience between interior and exterior space when crossing a series of glabes. In addition, the porous wooden shelves act as both facade elements and dividers, meanwhile, become the guiding clues of architectural experience.

© Time Raw
© Time Raw
© Time Raw
© Time Raw
© Time Raw
© Time Raw
© Time Raw
As a famous "pottery city", pottery pots are often used as building materials in the dwellings of Dingshu Town. These pottery pots combine different types of stone to form a unique wall texture through different stacking methods. The project also used this material and texture as one of the ways to respond to the site.

© Time Raw
© Time Raw
© Time Raw
Project location

Address:Intersection of Tongshu East Road and Dingshan Street, Dingshu Town, Yixing City, Jiangsu Province, China

SEU-ARC
Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings
Cite: "Yixing Bookstore / SEU-ARC + Nanjing Concord Design & Engineerings" 20 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971989/yixing-bookstore-seu-arc-plus-nanjing-concord-design-and-engineerings> ISSN 0719-8884

宜兴书屋 / 东南大学建筑学院 + 南京匡合国际工程设计

