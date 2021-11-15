As part of Velux's Build for Life online conference, ArchDaily will be hosting the Daylight in Architecture Sessions. Today Chris Precht, Sanne van der Burgh and Louis Becker will discuss how to leverage buildings to benefit the environment and improve the quality of life.
Velux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture
