We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Brazil
  5. Kez Bagel Store / Marina Portolano Arquitetura

Kez Bagel Store / Marina Portolano Arquitetura

Save this project
Kez Bagel Store / Marina Portolano Arquitetura

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Marina Portolano Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  62
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Del Favero, Fórmica, Suvinil, Tokstok, Tresuno
  • Project Team:Marina Portolano, Laura Peters, Orlando Naj Oleari
  • Clients:Kez Bagel
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Across the times: to bring up old-age architectural elements, redefining handcrafted techniques. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Kez Bagel already had as a brand reference the historic city of Jerusalem  - so we did a survey of its vernacular buildings over time and chose two main elements to explore: the materiality of the stones and the shape of the arches. The stones appear in the texture of the internal walls and facade, and also in terrazzo elements. The arches form the passages from one space to another.

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

The deli already had in its identity some colors that we chose to keep, but we took the freedom to apply them to new materials. The predominant beige shows up in the texture of the walls and countertops; the green, on the tables and in the toilet; and the gold stands out subtly in the lighting and metal details. We added a complementary earthy palette that takes place on the ceramic floor and in the terracotta colour of the door and window arches.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Our main challenge was to distinguish the store facade from the existing building. In addition to the choice of materials, the shape of the arches stands out as a solution that highlights it.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The process of solving the wall texture was worth mentioning. Initially, we researched how it could be done, what tools were needed, etc. but the solution only came out during its construction by the worker's know-how. They made the tools used for carving the texture manually. Together, we made some prototypes and samples until we reached the aimed surface. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Higienópolis is a dense neighbourhood in the city of São Paulo, with an enormous architectural assemblage of historical modernist buildings. Besides, sidewalks are always busy. In this context, it seemed interesting to create a direct relationship between the restaurant interiors and the street. So, we designed the external facade and sidewalk with the same materials used inside the restaurant. This way, it brings up the pedestrian's attention and puts Kez in the center of the neighbourhood's lively urban scene.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. Sabará, 347 - Higienópolis, São Paulo - SP, 01239-011, BraZil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marina Portolano Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Kez Bagel Store / Marina Portolano Arquitetura" [Loja Kez Bagel / Marina Portolano Arquitetura] 12 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971821/kez-bagel-store-marina-portolano-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream