We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Montenegro
  5. Tourist Villas ''The TWO'' / Studio Synthesis & Design

Tourist Villas ''The TWO'' / Studio Synthesis & Design

Save this project
Tourist Villas ''The TWO'' / Studio Synthesis & Design

© Relja Ivanic© Relja Ivanic© Relja Ivanic© Relja Ivanic+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Tivat, Montenegro
  • Collaborator:MSci Sandra Lalic, Bojan Stankovic
  • Construction Supervision:Haris Ljuca
  • Client:Jelena Sikima, Ana Graupner-Sikima
  • City:Tivat
  • Country:Montenegro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

Text description provided by the architects. Tourist villas “THE TWO” are located in Đuraševići Settlement, in Montenegro, on linearly developed location, surface area of around 1000 m/sq, delineated on one side with the road and on the other with the sea. In regards to the set context, the buildings are articulated through two scenes, towards the road and the sea, thus forming integral spatial entirety. In addition to multi-functionality, quality connection between the water and the buildings via a deck and cascaded terraces is key strength of this design.

Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

Vertically, the buildings are developed over three floors that are accessed at the middle level i.e. the ground floor which is at the access road level. The daytime zones of the buildings are comprised of open, common spaces, with kitchen, dining room and living room. The zone between the villas, at the ground floor level, accommodates guest suite, which is a link between the two villas and in terms of the building form, gives impression of a unique ground floor. The central zone in front of the villas, at the ground floor level, contains a joint pool, included in external stairs with spacious terraces. The living room of the slightly bigger villa developed in form of cantilever protruding towards the sea, perpendicular to linearly developed remaining part of the building. Sleeping units are located in the upper floor of the building. The semi-basement level is organised as an activity zone with summer kitchen, wine cellar, storage units for boats and water entertainment props, and unique thematic ambiances along the very jetty.

Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

The architecture of the buildings is completely adjusted to the location. The form of architectural buildings reflects their openness to the sea and isolation from the neighbours and the road. Massive glazed surfaces open the building towards the sea allowing the users of the space can enjoy the view of unique Tivat Bay landscape at any moment. Local stone, excavated at the very location during construction of the buildings, was used as facade finishes at the semi-basement level and the terraces along the sea, thus inextricably linking the lower zones of this building to the context. White blocks with simple cubical form arise from this zone. With its linearity and whiteness of designed volumes and their correlation with the surrounding, these buildings pose an exceptional example of urban-architectural integration into sensible marine and already built landscape, which nominates it for the new landmark of Tivat Bay.

Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic
Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Synthesis & Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMontenegro
Cite: "Tourist Villas ''The TWO'' / Studio Synthesis & Design" 20 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971790/tourist-villas-the-two-studio-synthesis-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream