Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology / URBANUS

Save this picture! general view from west. Image © ZtpVision

Gymnasium • Shenzhen, China Architects: URBANUS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 9735 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: ZtpVision, Lan Gu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Armstrong 阿姆斯壮 , SOBEN Green Board 松本板业 , 立邦

Principle Architect: Yan Meng

Project General Manager: Changwen Zhang（2010-2014）, Yilin Lin（after 2016）, Ling Jiang（after 2016）

Project Manager: Yilin Lin（2010-2014）, Qingzhou Jiang（after 2016）

Project Architects: Yalin Zhou (Architecture，2010-2014) , Donghe You（Architecture，after 2016），Zhijiao Wei (Landscape，after 2016)

Team Members: 2010-2014:Jiawei Xiong, Zhigao Hu, Lansheng Chen, Yun Ai, Qianjun Kong，Yihong Huang (Landscape)，Dianbin Yao (Technical Director)，Fan Wu (Internship); After 2016:Shengfen Xie(Architecture), Chen Shen(Architecture), Xuesong Chen (Architecture),Jin Wang(Landscape), Weijun Tang(Landscape), Congyi Li(Landscape), Yufeng Gao (Landscape),Ke Han(Internship), Yunong Liu(Internship), Ziqian Ma(Internship), Pan Luo(Internship), Cheng Zhang(Internship), Ziyi Wu (Internship) ,Mingying Zhang(Internship)

The Client: South University of Science and Technology | Shenzhen Public Works Bureau

Construction Drawing Cooperation: Shenzhen Institute of Building Research Co. Ltd.

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Save this picture! general view from northwest. Image © ZtpVision

Text description provided by the architects. Relying on the hills behind, the Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology stretches horizontally. The huge roof slides down along the rock mountain, hangs in the air, and stretches out a large eave to the west, providing a shady space under the local hot climate condition. Looking from the outdoor playground, the roof asymmetrically stretches down, emphasizing the dynamic exterior of the roof. The large steps are part of the gymnasium base, which leads to the playground and is supported by the V-shaped concrete structure. Since there aren’t risers between treads, the space under the steps can also receive lights, which means the space can be used as an informal sports space. Through these stands, the gymnasium and the outdoor playground are integrated as a whole.

Sports spaces are not only places for serious competitive sports, but also flexible spaces that encourage people to exercise in various ways. In the context of a nationwide promotion of fitness, the conventional closed gymnasium is no longer attractive. The architects tried to build an indoor & outdoor comprehensive sports space system that can accommodate a wide variety of athletic activities. Next to the mountains, the Southern University of Science and Technology Gymnasium aims to be an example of this new approach.

Save this picture! general view from southwest. Image © ZtpVision

Save this picture! general view from northwest. Image © Lan Gu

In order to reduce the impact on the original mountain and vegetation, the original huge building volume has been adapted to accommodate the mountain landscape. Inspired by the surrounding environment, multi-level flexible platforms, ramps, bridges, and hiking trails are designed to make connections between indoor & outdoor spaces of different levels, establishing a series of open running routes. Several existing platforms were transformed into stadium steps. These non-traditional sports spaces and surrounding mountains constitute a comprehensive sports space system, breaking the limited utilization of closed venues.

The main structure of the building is composed of a concrete frame and a steel structure roof, which surround the main large-span stadium space. This can be gradually expanded to incorporate other various open sports spaces. Through the landscape platform, students run from the outdoor athletic field to the 4.2m elevation floor to watch the outdoor athletic events. If they move forward, they can reach the 7.2m elevation audience entrance floor and enter the indoor space to watch the competition.

Save this picture! view of indoor playground from main entrance. Image © ZtpVision

The 44-meter-span main venue is transparent on the north and south sides to introduce mountain scenery to the interior, bringing a new experience of sports to its users. If you continue walking upward, you will reach the sky gymnasium (elevation 12.8m), which is wrapped in a cross-steel truss structure and elevated above the stadium. People can watch the competition while exercising so that there is more interaction between different sports venues.

The connected 150-meter-long aerial looping track surrounds the main venue and continuously shuttles between the stadium and the lounge, triggering various interesting space explorations and creating a new jogging experience. If you want to continue to exercise, you can also walk from the runway to the outdoors through the mountaineering exit, reaching the mountain jogging track or the landscape stairs, and eventually return to the starting point to finish a closed sports space circuit.

This sports complex will also expand people's understanding of traditional sports spaces, inspiring more ways to use fitness facilities, attracting students to take the initiative to exercise and socialize, while also exploring various possibilities for further blurring the spatial boundaries between sports and leisure activities.