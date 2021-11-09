Farmers Circle / DO Architects

-
Architects: DO Architects
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
-
Lead Architect: Gilma Teodora Gylytė
- Senior Architect:Domantas Baltrūnas
- Junior Architect:Edgar Vladimirenko
- Architect:Sabina Daugėlienė, Andrė Baldišiūtė,
- Owner, Visionary:Niels Peter Pretzmann
- City:Radiškis
- Country:Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. Farmers Circle is an old farm revived in a 500-hectare hilly area in the Ukmergė district, presenting farming as an event.
In addition to the usual vegetable fields and grazing cattle, there is a conference center, restaurant, hotel, newly equipped nature trails, and terraces with outdoor fireplaces.
The main architectural and urban challenges were to find a harmonious relationship between rural nature, cultured landscape, old farm buildings, modern architecture, and everyday farming.