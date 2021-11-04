We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. Switzerland
  5. New Comédie de Genève Theatre / FRES Architectes

New Comédie de Genève Theatre / FRES Architectes

Save this project
New Comédie de Genève Theatre / FRES Architectes

© Yves André© Yves André© Yves André© Yves André+ 57

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Theater
Genf, Switzerland
  • Architects: FRES Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16060
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yves André
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Atlas Schindler, Regent, Wicona, sammode, ATEA, FLOS, HOAC, IMPACT LD, LUCE-ms, Secante
  • Lead Architects: Laurent Gravier and Sara Martin Camara
  • Project Leader (Studies):Sara Dell'Osa
  • Project Leader (Execution):Hector Arderius
  • Construction Work Direction:Eurico Gomes
  • Project Team:François Vandewalle, Nicolas Marillaud, Evariste Exposito, Sandra Palau Montava, Amélie Lallemand, Matthieu Grolier, Hugo Moy, Marina Alvarez Auriguiberry, Emma Sassi, Thibault De Reure, Clément Rongier, Bertrand Perrot, Ulysse Panel, Teresa Diaz Rodriguez, Killian Roland, Valentina Bezzo, Domitille Jalard, Laszlo Nef, Vincent Hannebert, Guillaume Prolonge, Cristina Moldes Andres, Joana De Castro Gonçalves, Catherine Péresson, Lisa Gramond
  • Scenography:Changement à Vue
  • Acoustics:Kahle Acoustics
  • Lighting Designer:8'18''
  • Façade Consultant:Emmer Pfenninger & Partner
  • Structure Engineer:T Ingénierie Batiserf Brasey
  • Hvac Consultants:Riedweg & Gendre
  • Building Physics:Sorane SA
  • Electricity Engineer:Perrin-Spaeth & Associés
  • Sanitary Engineer:Schumacher SA
  • Kitchen Consultant:Pitteloud
  • City:Genf
  • Country:Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

Text description provided by the architects. The New Comédie is more than a theatre, it is not only a place of theatrical performance, with its two halls but also a place of creation, with its large construction workshops. It is those who make the New Comédie a real centre of artistic creation, bringing together all the theatre professions under one roof.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The “show factory” character was decisive for the design of the project, which had to be both hyper-functional equipment and at the same time a unique building with its own identity.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André
Save this picture!
Plan - Mass
Plan - Mass
Save this picture!
Plan - Stages level
Plan - Stages level
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The project places the performance halls at the heart of the volume, with an articulation of the programs that generate a unique cross-section, thus giving the building its identity. Circulation spaces, public and private, are located on the façades surrounding the programs to which they give access.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

Where classical theatres distinguish the stage tower as the central element of the building's composition, the characteristic crenelated profile of the project expresses the multiplicity of activities taking place in the new theatre.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The lobby space, generous and transparent, create links between the inside and the outside and expresses the theatre's opening to the city. The crossing foyer gives access to the two halls and creates another link between the two public spaces that surround the building.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André
Save this picture!
Section - Longitudinal
Section - Longitudinal
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The architecture, discreet and neutral during the day, express the character of a place of creation and production. In the evening, a light staging transforms the building into a performance place, affirming its presence in the city, and inviting the public to the magic of the show. 

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The building accommodates two complementary halls. Each of them develops its own identity, both from an architectural and scenography point of view.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The greater hall is conceived in the continuity of the European theater, Italian style, with a pre-established front stage-hall relationship. The envelope is made of folded and faceted skin, like an origami, which accommodates all the acoustic and light devices specific to a theatre hall.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André
Save this picture!
Section - Foyer
Section - Foyer
Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The modular black-box type hall is dedicated to experimentation. An elementary and neutral volume, with a modular bleacher system, allows multiple configurations to be set up. The walls are covered with fiber-reinforced concrete slats, the patterns of which guarantee excellent acoustics.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

The two halls are highly technical spaces from a scenography point of view. The objective was to integrate all the technical requirements into the architectural expression while creating a poetic space capable of welcoming the spectator by creating a break between everyday life and the magic of the show.

Save this picture!
© Yves André
© Yves André

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Esplanade Alice Bailly 1, Gare des Eaux-Vives, 1207 Geneva, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FRES Architectes
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterSwitzerland
Cite: "New Comédie de Genève Theatre / FRES Architectes" 04 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971269/new-comedie-de-geneve-theatre-fres-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream