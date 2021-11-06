We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. France
  5. Summer Shores Installations / Vous Architecture & Design

Summer Shores Installations / Vous Architecture & Design

Save this project
Summer Shores Installations / Vous Architecture & Design

© Collectif vous© Collectif vous© Collectif vous© Collectif vous+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Installation
Fontenay-le-Comte, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous

Text description provided by the architects. The Summer Shores initiative aims to create «three unusual stations», a temporary installation made of three surprising street furniture alongside the banks of the Vendée River, in Fontenay-le-Comte, France. What does it mean to be «stationary» in public space? Can it lead us to look at our surroundings with a different eye, share a moment with strangers? VOUS’s answer comes in three different ways, 3 projects: the XL Oasis, the Net Pier, and the Supertable.

Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous

The XL Oasis spreads over the Place des Marroniers, a previously mineral space overlooking the river, that has been covered with lush grass and tree ferns. Amongst this pocket jungle, four giant deckchairs arise, reaching 4.5m high. Made of galvanised steel, they are covered with colourful fabrics that can host up to 6 people each for a nap, chitchat, or as a bench to admire the river, the house of local painter Jean Chevolleau, or the new pedestrian bridge that bears his name.

Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous
Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous
Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous

The Net Pier, downstream the Vendee, takes advantage of the slope toward the river and arrays 7 nets at various angles, perfect for chilling. Bouncy, colorful, and with great views over the town and its church, the Net Pier is flagged by inclined poles that echo the local fishermen’s rods, that bear vivid fabrics, dangling in the wind like the fishes in the river below.

Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous
Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous
Save this picture!

Supertable draws a curvy line alongside the riverbank, made of benches, tables, and platforms. A triangle-shaped steel structure lies on the grass, supporting dyed larch planks that form seatings at various heights, allowing infinite ways of seating, laying, or chilling. Whether it’s a 100 people picnic, a concert, or just a few minutes sunbathing, the Supertable is ready for it all !

Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous
Save this picture!
© Collectif vous
© Collectif vous

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:85200 Fontenay-le-Comte, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vous Architecture & Design
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationFrance
Cite: "Summer Shores Installations / Vous Architecture & Design" 06 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971262/summer-shores-installations-vous-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream