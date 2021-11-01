We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

DIG 421 Digital Innovation Gate for XXI Century / Nemesi Architects

© Luigi Filetici© Luigi Filetici© Luigi Filetici© Luigi Filetici+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Cherasco, Italy
© Luigi Filetici
© Luigi Filetici

Text description provided by the architects. Nemesi has designed the Digital Innovation Gate 421 — a collaborative hub for the IT company Tesisquare. Step one towards the completion of the more extended masterplan, the DIG 421 is the first Open Innovation complex in Piedmont, designed as an italian “borgo” of innovation in close connection with landscape, territory and community. In this project the architecture becomes a landscape, an innovation district open to the territory, a building that creates and promotes smart solutions. The DIG421 (Digital Innovation Gate For the 21 Century) is the central core of this new contemporary and collaborative italian “borgo" with positive impact. By doing so the project becomes an essential part of the community: this is the poetic aim of the architectural studio founded in 1997 by arch.Michele Molè and led from 2008 together with arch.Susanna Tradati.

© Luigi Filetici
© Luigi Filetici

“We opened the first part of an architecture at the service of the community – says arch. Michele Molè, AD of Nemesi – in the Olivettian mood that mark Tesisquare vision: an open, inclusive, transparent and sustainable company. We have designed it together with the client, whose aim is to bequeath to the citizens a system of landscape connections, networks and knowledge — literally an “hive of ideas”— that could give value to the local dimension of the project, but with an international perspective. This is why we say this is a “positive impact” project: an architecture that gives urbanity to a territory, creating welfare and identity and in doing so helping to define a community and to spread high-quality.” The office building of which DIG421 is the first step —made of concrete, steel, glass and organized in modular units— is inspired by the binary code and follows a continuous articulation between workplaces, venues and green areas. Nature and landscape are essential part of the masterplan and interact with architecture, shaping one other, creating an urban fabric punctuated by green backdrops, landscaping, plant shells and a network of common areas —pedestrian paths, small squares, a cafeteria, a kindergarten, an auditorium (hypogeum), dining areas, a park and a pedestrian and cycle area open to citizens; the architecture outlines a soft landscape integrated with the territory able of shaping the idea of continuous connection between urban and natural areas, between work activities and wellness areas.

© Luigi Filetici
© Luigi Filetici

Thus, the project was designed to meet the standards of main international certifications, such as Leed and Well — together with the use of technical solutions able of reduce energy consumption and enhancing the use of renewable sources. If the design excellence leads to a better work environment and to the well-being of workers, it is the vision shared by Tesi and Nemesi in this new hub for start up that is calling together various innovative expertise from local and international level and creating a community and a collaborative ecosystem in which it is possible to share know-how, projects, develop new business models to be proposed at international level.

© Luigi Filetici
© Luigi Filetici

Project gallery

Project location

Address:12062 Cherasco, Cuneo, Italy

About this office
Nemesi Architects
Office

