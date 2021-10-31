We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. House AJ / Didonè Comacchio Architects

House AJ / Didonè Comacchio Architects

© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bassano del Grappa, Italy
© Simone Bossi
Text description provided by the architects. Project for a new private home on the outskirts of Bassano del Grappa (VI). The body of the building is composed of two volumes orthogonal to each other in a classic “T” composition. Inside, the served and serving spaces find a logical and functional organization, which through its orientation defines the most private external garden and unexpected internal spatiality.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Access to the house is from the road to the north. Once through the gate, the building appears as a compact and opaque volume, protecting the garden in the south area. The large dark pitch, which overlooks the single storey, appears and disappears among the trees kept within the area.

© Simone Bossi
Plan - Ground floor
© Simone Bossi
The eyes are guided by the large concrete wall towards the entrance of the house. Crossing the threshold, the space projects the visitor into the living area, partly at double-height, and the view is captured by the large corner window that frames the garden.

© Simone Bossi
Project gallery

About this office
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Office

