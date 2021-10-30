Agriturismo La Pervinca / Archiplanstudio

+ 32

Renovation, Hotels Interiors • Guastalla, Italy Architects: Archiplanstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 660 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: GIUSEPPE GRADELLA

Agape

Lead Architects: DIEGO CISI ARCHITETTO

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the recovery of an agricultural building originally hosting residence and service facilities for the fields. The functional program foresees 11 rooms with a private bathroom, intended for touristic hospitality.

These spaces are thought of as a safe place, a sort of trench of the soul.

The presence of the weighings of the hay written on the walls and the fragments on the washed-out plaster testify to the sensitivity to incorporate time within the surface of architecture so that to grasp the essential fragility of the materials.

An exploration of the beauty of decadence. Here we eventually find ourselves in a beautiful place able to educate unknowingly.