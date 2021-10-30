We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Italy
  5. Agriturismo La Pervinca / Archiplanstudio

Agriturismo La Pervinca / Archiplanstudio

Save this project
Agriturismo La Pervinca / Archiplanstudio

© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Hotels Interiors
Guastalla, Italy
  • Architects: Archiplanstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  660
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  GIUSEPPE GRADELLA
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Agape
  • Lead Architects: DIEGO CISI ARCHITETTO
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the recovery of an agricultural building originally hosting residence and service facilities for the fields. The functional program foresees 11 rooms with a private bathroom, intended for touristic hospitality.

Save this picture!
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA

These spaces are thought of as a safe place, a sort of trench of the soul.

Save this picture!
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA

The presence of the weighings of the hay written on the walls and the fragments on the washed-out plaster testify to the sensitivity to incorporate time within the surface of architecture so that to grasp the essential fragility of the materials.

Save this picture!
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA

An exploration of the beauty of decadence. Here we eventually find ourselves in a beautiful place able to educate unknowingly.

Save this picture!
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA
© GIUSEPPE GRADELLA

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:42016 Guastalla, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Archiplanstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Agriturismo La Pervinca / Archiplanstudio" 30 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971066/agriturismo-la-pervinca-archiplanstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream