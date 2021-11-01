We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. France
  5. Public Spaces Dinan Train Station / Fouquet Architecture Urbanisme

Public Spaces Dinan Train Station / Fouquet Architecture Urbanisme

Save this project
Public Spaces Dinan Train Station / Fouquet Architecture Urbanisme

© Philippe Ruault© Philippe Ruault© Philippe Ruault© Philippe Ruault+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space, Train Station
Dinan, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Program. The building takes part of the 2Ha public spaces in the Dinan train station area. It is a 10x30m covered hall, composed of a wooden mesh, which protects from the sun, earthen volumes, and an ETFE film which protects from rain. Four planted trees cross the structure. The project refers to the half-timbered houses and earthen constructions of Dinan. The framework plays with modernist architecture characteristics: regularity, weave, legibility of the skeleton, lightness, and with irregular spacers, an oversized transverse wooden beam, masses of earthen forms… The architecture extends the emotions of the “close to close” of houses to half-timbered, with uncertain and assured balance.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Environmental approach. The covered hall is part of the eco-construction and sustainable development approach. It is a layer of wooden beams (installed 4m from the ground) set on earthen volumes. All of the wood components were prefabricated in the factory, then transported and assembled directly on site. The plant species are local and able to adapt to climate changes. Bringing rainwater into the plants' spaces contributes to the renaturation, refreshing, economy of infrastructure ... The soils are clear in order to reduce albedo. The project is a responsible ecological construction built with local resources and actors.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Constructive principles. The wooden structure is composed of a layer of crossed beams placed on trestles, and a transverse beam taken up by an eccentric post and tie rods. The earthen forms are non-load-bearing. The beams are in Douglas glued-laminated (65 x 480 mm.) They are 30m and 10m long. They are assembled by discreet bolted plates which participate in the bracing. Spacers with different heights, complete the absorption of wind loads. The tension of the ETFE cover film is taken up by the beams and spacers. The frame was assembled on-site and lifted by a crane.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dinan, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fouquet Architecture Urbanisme
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInfrastructureTransportationTrain StationFrance
Cite: "Public Spaces Dinan Train Station / Fouquet Architecture Urbanisme" 01 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971065/public-spaces-dinan-train-station-fouquet-architecture-urbanisme> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream