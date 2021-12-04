We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  Portugal
  MGS Offices / COVO Interiores

MGS Offices / COVO Interiores

MGS Offices / COVO Interiores

© José Campos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Offices Interiors
Portugal
  Interior Designers: COVO Interiores
  Area: 130
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: José Campos
© José Campos
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by COVO Interiores, the MGS Group offices are located on the ground floor of a residential building in one of the main arteries of the city of Viseu - Portugal.

© José Campos
© José Campos
The offices were designed to join various companies in an innovative co-working space, combining synergies from different businesses, including real estate. 

Floor plan
Floor plan

The starting point for the concept explored in the project was the inclusion of subtle architectural elements - hence, vaults and arches, roofs, and facades were used creatively. A great example is the work desk located in the central co-working space, which is capable of housing several different workgroups, or the ceiling of the corridor leading to the meeting rooms, WCs, or the CEO office. 

© José Campos
The tranquillity and simplicity of the predominantly white color, enhanced by the contrast of the dark work desks, let through the garden's green surrounding the building, thus providing a sense of well-being.

© José Campos
Project location

Address: Viseu, Portugal

COVO Interiores
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Offices Interiors Portugal
