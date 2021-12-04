MGS Offices / COVO Interiores

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by COVO Interiores, the MGS Group offices are located on the ground floor of a residential building in one of the main arteries of the city of Viseu - Portugal.

The offices were designed to join various companies in an innovative co-working space, combining synergies from different businesses, including real estate.

The starting point for the concept explored in the project was the inclusion of subtle architectural elements - hence, vaults and arches, roofs, and facades were used creatively. A great example is the work desk located in the central co-working space, which is capable of housing several different workgroups, or the ceiling of the corridor leading to the meeting rooms, WCs, or the CEO office.

The tranquillity and simplicity of the predominantly white color, enhanced by the contrast of the dark work desks, let through the garden's green surrounding the building, thus providing a sense of well-being.