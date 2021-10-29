We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Porch House / DADA Partners

Porch House / DADA Partners

© Lightzone India

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nueva Delhi, India
  • Architects: DADA & Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lightzone India
  • Lead Architects: Mukul Arora
© Lightzone India
Text description provided by the architects. The porch house is set on 2-acre farmland designed with a generous court that faces the rising Sun. As a design strategy all public rooms, Formal lounge, dining room, family lounge, and the bar all line the edge of this court in 'C' formation. Beyond the built program, a large zinc-clad Porch holds a central position and looks out towards the landscaped court, as a 'third space' between the open and the built.

© Lightzone India
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
© Lightzone India
The entry into the house is also based on this similar idea of transitional spaces. From a large frontcourt, one enters the house through a bridge through a tight gap between two large granite-clad walls. A slim linear reflective water body defines this transitional space. The upper floor holds 3 master bedrooms and 3 kid’s bedrooms because the lower one has one master bedroom guest bedroom.

© Lightzone India
© Lightzone India
The courtyard is a mix of water elements as well as hard-paved landscape spaces. The large swimming pool and reflective water bodies toward the east are arranged in a classical alignment that enhances the visual geometry of the building.

© Lightzone India
Project gallery

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
