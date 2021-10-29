Porch House / DADA Partners

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The porch house is set on 2-acre farmland designed with a generous court that faces the rising Sun. As a design strategy all public rooms, Formal lounge, dining room, family lounge, and the bar all line the edge of this court in 'C' formation. Beyond the built program, a large zinc-clad Porch holds a central position and looks out towards the landscaped court, as a 'third space' between the open and the built.

The entry into the house is also based on this similar idea of transitional spaces. From a large frontcourt, one enters the house through a bridge through a tight gap between two large granite-clad walls. A slim linear reflective water body defines this transitional space. The upper floor holds 3 master bedrooms and 3 kid’s bedrooms because the lower one has one master bedroom guest bedroom.

The courtyard is a mix of water elements as well as hard-paved landscape spaces. The large swimming pool and reflective water bodies toward the east are arranged in a classical alignment that enhances the visual geometry of the building.