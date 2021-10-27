We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. SHIYEFENGWU Store / Tuo + Urban Wave

SHIYEFENGWU Store / Tuo + Urban Wave

Save this project
SHIYEFENGWU Store / Tuo + Urban Wave
Save this picture!
red brick and wood as the main material . Image © HAIYI
red brick and wood as the main material . Image © HAIYI

living room view. Image © HAIYIexhibition view. Image © HAIYIFurniture module. Image © HAIYIFurniture module. Image © HAIYI+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Kunming, China
  • Lead Designers:Xiangyang Wu, Tuo Lin, Mengzhe Tang
  • Construction Team:Yangchun Lu, Chang Cai, Yue Zhang
  • Client:Yunnan Shiyefengwu Modern Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.
  • City:Kunming
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
living room view. Image © HAIYI
living room view. Image © HAIYI

Text description provided by the architects. The store is located at the core of the space, facing the end of the entrance passage. Consider placing important functions, such as map wall, exhibition stand, shared kitchen, to a relatively complete square space in the lower half. The overall space is relatively limited. Different functions are modularized, becoming partitions of the space. Floorings and ceilings are corresponding to program zones, which increases the richness of experience.

Save this picture!
preview. Image © HAIYI
preview. Image © HAIYI
Save this picture!
axonometric
axonometric
Save this picture!
map wall view. Image © HAIYI
map wall view. Image © HAIYI

The booth is composed of four modules, with an overall size of 1.8m×3.6m. Different exhibition themes will be arranged according to different seasons and regions. The height of the table surface is changed by different screw lengths. From the booth to the shared kitchen in front of the map wall, the table gradually becomes higher. The purpose is to create an inviting space without forming a line of sight to the map wall.

Save this picture!
shelving view. Image © HAIYI
shelving view. Image © HAIYI
Save this picture!
shelving module. Image © HAIYI
shelving module. Image © HAIYI

Extend the ceiling to the wall, "embrace" the kitchen, of which the grille can be used as the frame of the "fengwu map". The living area is defined by lower shelves, flooring, and ceilings, which serve as areas for customers to check out, rest, talk and wait.

Save this picture!
exhibition view. Image © HAIYI
exhibition view. Image © HAIYI

From the living area to the village direct supply area, the space is defined by lower shelves. The height of the low shelves gradually increases, breaking the spatial experience of the original functional areas and forming visual continuity to establish a connection between the two spaces. The shelf area is arranged to the concrete wall, and the frame is evenly divided. The design considers the flexibility of the later arrangement of the partitions, and the vertical spacing can be adjusted according to the size of the goods.

Save this picture!
Furniture module. Image © HAIYI
Furniture module. Image © HAIYI

The design uses the traditional materials "red brick" and "wood" , to create a simple and warm tone like traditional buildings. We use modern architectural construction methods to give traditional material modernity. Each functional area is composed of smaller "red brick & wood" modular units, and all materials are connected by hardware. Bricks are heavy and wood is light. Separating the wood board from the bricks and exposing the screw rods strengthen the tension contrast between "lightness" and "heaviness". The furniture module looks more like an architectural unit.

Save this picture!
Furniture module. Image © HAIYI
Furniture module. Image © HAIYI
Save this picture!
Furniture module . Image © HAIYI
Furniture module . Image © HAIYI

The distance between the wooden board and the brick can be adjusted by screwing the nut so that the furniture module can adapt to the height requirements of different usage scenarios. The horizontal pores formed between the bricks can be used as a space where the partitions can be placed freely. A horizontal "hollow-out" gap is formed between bricks, which dissolves the heaviness of the brick element. The horizontal hollows, different from the dense joints of traditional brick walls, give the brick wall a "breathing sense" as a partition element.

Save this picture!
stack base view. Image © HAIYI
stack base view. Image © HAIYI

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shuncheng Wangfujing 5th floor, Kunming City, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tuo + Urban Wave
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "SHIYEFENGWU Store / Tuo + Urban Wave" 27 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970747/shiyefengwu-store-tuo-plus-urban-wave> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

red brick and wood as the main material . Image © HAIYI

拾野风物，顺城拾翠市集店 / TUW建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream