World
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Exterior Photography
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Interior Photography
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Interior Photography, Stairs
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Ariany, Spain
  • Architects: Different Design, TORO Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Enscape, Adobe, Arkoslight, Cement Design, Cimsa, Dovre, Exportjunk, Ineslam, Ladrillerias Mallorquinas, McNeel, Velux
  • Lead Architects : Tomás Rosselló Barros, Pedro Villar Llull
  • City : Ariany
  • Country : Spain
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Lluis Bort

Text description provided by the architects. Ca na Joaneta is an off-grid retreat situated in a land of 5.500 m2 land, halfway from the towns of Ariañy and Maria de la Salut. It is located in an area between dry stone walls that generate the iconic landscape of “Pla de Mallorca”. The reconstruction of the isolated single-family house on rustic soil maintains the same proportions and essence of the traditional construction. In order to shape this sustainable holiday home, only sandstones from the original structure and vernacular materials have been used.

Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Image 16 of 25
Axonometría

The building sits over the original masonry walls’ footprint. This pre-existence in the territory has conditioned the distribution of the functional program and the adjacent free spaces, leaving the rest in its natural state, unchanged. Inside, there is an expansive open-plan living space that allows the whole family to stay away from the bustle of the city, flexible and open to people’s interpretation of intimacy. Taking advantage of the height of the remaining structure, the wooden mezzanine hosts private spaces on the second level.

Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Interior Photography
© Lluis Bort
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Image 17 of 25
Planta baja
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs
© Lluis Bort
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Image 18 of 25
Planta alta
Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Lluis Bort

The outer area creates a new open room, a space between the stone shelter and the green nature. Its orientation to the south provides pleasant conditions for both winter and summer days.

Casa Ca na Joaneta / TORO Arquitectura + Different Design - Exterior Photography
© Lluis Bort

TORO Arquitectura
Different Design
