We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. Corte Building / Beyer Blinder Belle + Dieguez Fridman

Corte Building / Beyer Blinder Belle + Dieguez Fridman

Save this project
Corte Building / Beyer Blinder Belle + Dieguez Fridman

© Paúl Rivera© Paúl Rivera© Paúl Rivera© Paúl Rivera+ 32

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Residential, Decoration & Ornament
New York, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera

Text description provided by the architects. Corte is located in Long Island City, a district in New York City right across the river from Midtown Manhattan. This neighborhood, which was once home to factories and bakeries, is now undergoing a fast transformation driven by its residential growth. It also has a high concentration of art galleries and institutions, and art studio spaces.

Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera

The spirit of the project is to create private outdoor venues that are reminiscent of sidewalk life in New York City neighborhoods in the early 1900s. A feeling longed for by those who decide to leave the city center. These outdoor spaces expand the residential units and provide an additional exterior room that adapts to multiple uses.

Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera
Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera

The site on 44th Drive –one of the widest avenues in the district- is located only two blocks away from the East River coast. This generates interesting diagonal views from the site to the Manhattan skyline and the Queensboro Bridge. A creative re-interpretation of the planning code regulations concerning setbacks and dormers, allowed us to take advantage of the site potential for city views: through diagonal cuts in the building massing, the project generates terraces and openings that cascade to the West and offer views of the dramatic Manhattan skyline.  The massing design follows precise rules that determine its form: larger units are located on the on the top floors; living rooms in the larger units have a diagonal glass wall that looks West towards Manhattan and opens to a terrace; each of these terraces belongs to only one unit to secure privacy.

Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera
Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera

The glazed façade reflects both the protected historical townhouses that face the back of the building, as well as the city lights on the front. The material choice responds to this highly varied environment that is constantly changing.

Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera
Save this picture!
© Paúl Rivera
© Paúl Rivera

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:New York, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dieguez Fridman
Office
Beyer Blinder Belle
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialDecoration & OrnamentUnited States
Cite: "Corte Building / Beyer Blinder Belle + Dieguez Fridman" 22 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970626/corte-building-beyer-blinder-belle-plus-dieguez-fridman> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream