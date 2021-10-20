Laje Parque Pavilion – ArtRio 2021 / Evora Arquitetura

+ 26

Collaborator: Gabriel Mesquita, Gilberto Borges, Adriane Ossaile, Carolina Calvente

Ambiance: Clarissa Romancini

Production: Filipe Fonseca, Alessandra Moraes

Roof: Lonarte

Scenography: Pdvex, Acp Eventos, Cubica

City: Glória

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. 30 containers; 166 truss beams for mounting; 98 fitting pillars; 1746 floor boards; 6984 adjustable floor rods; 68 roof pillars; 138 roof beams; 01 bleachers; 01 ladder; 01 ramp; 04 toilets; 50,000L H2o; 10,000KW/h power. Dimensions H.130m x W.20m x H.7.5m.

Building: It houses and organizes the public in the program of a great fair, with its demands and flows. It presents itself as Architecture and formally dialogues with the surrounding modernist heritage. Adjusted to the terrain and geography of Parque do Flamengo, it promotes a large deck slab over the art galleries for appropriation and wide contact with the landscape.

Non-Building: Catalog of rental parts and industrial banalities that affect us in their rational and tactile didactics. Podium accessed by ramp absent of major architectural signs. Set that assembles, disassembles, dematerializes, and disappears in 07 days. Efficient, it leaves no trace, only register, and memory.

The Laje Parque pavilion was presented at the ArtRio 2021 fair, on the espla-nade of Marina da Gloria, in Parque do Flamengo, signed by the Évora Ar-chitecture office. The Pavilion is located on the boundary between a building and a non-building. It discusses its presence through the use of rented and reused materials, such as containers and mounting structures, spatially organized in a distended and longitudinal way. The project uses a mixed structure of prefabricated assembly components. The resulting implantation of the structure proposes, at first sight, a porous obstacle to those who approach, to reveal the city from a large elevated deck overlooking the Guanabara Bay.

The design of the space and the roof promotes a twist in the flows and form, producing a structural result of greater resistance against the local winds. Architecture dialogues with the surroundings of the park's buildings and with the nautical aspects of Marina da Gloria. The furniture favors the national design in wood and its natural weaves. The space houses galleries, bars, a studio for interviews and broadcasts, a meeting room, artists' projects, bleachers for video art exhibitions, and a large living balcony.

The pavilion was assembled in 8 days and fully dismantled in 4. Its component parts returned to the shelves of the supplier companies' sheds. The project began to be developed in May 2021 and is part of the author's long research on the subject of Temporary Architectures. Évora, who is a project professor at Puc Rio, has already developed emergency facilities for Brazilian forces in Haiti, a project for the Golf Clubhouse of Rio2016 Olympic Games and for MoMA NY.