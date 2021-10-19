Vasterival Case Study Houses / LA SODA

+ 16

Area House H1: 240m²

Area House H2: 180m²

Cost: 967 000 €HT

City: Varengeville-sur-Mer

Country: France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Issuing from research on ecological new materials, we met the manufacturer's De Sutter Frères who was developing an innovative construction process based on bio-sourced flax boards (SANOMUR).

These boards have several advantages (flame resistant, soundproof, flexibility, and resistance, high thermal performance, fast implementation) and we were very interested in revealing their architectural potential. With this meeting began a collaboration and a project: construction of emblematic buildings, exploring various possibilities offered by this material.

The first step was two case study houses in an extraordinary site by the sea, Vasterival wood. Houses are quite different: connection with the landscape, geometry, views framing, cladding (terra cotta clapboards for H1, pre-aged larch wood for H2), and interior design. The purpose was to demonstrate how singular each project may be, despite the flax board's specific features.