We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Romania
  5. Smartware CLT Office Building / Vertical Studio

Smartware CLT Office Building / Vertical Studio

Save this project
Smartware CLT Office Building / Vertical Studio

© Kinga TOMOS© Kinga TOMOS© Kinga TOMOS© Kinga TOMOS+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors, Sustainability
Săldăbagiu de Munte, Romania
Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS

Text description provided by the architects. The Smartware CLT building is located at the confluence between the city of Oradea, with its ever-expanding metropolitan area, and the village of Săldăbagiu de Munte.

Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS
Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS

The orchards right next to the building alternate with areas of abundant vegetation that lie on the picturesque topography of the village. Although the scattered residential buildings tend to take on the landscape more and more boldly under the pressure of real estate development in recent decades, the place still shows an unaltered character.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The area is pierced by the winding road that climbs the peaks and describes structured perspectives over the terraced orchards, offering the viewer some serene landscapes regardless of the season.

Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS

The building folds on the level curves, presenting four platforms on different levels that support the intention of non-invasive intervention on the sloping ground and is organized around the small private inner courtyard, developing concentrically through the gradual crossing of low-rise private spaces, through the corridors, towards the vast public spaces that concentrate large dosed paintings of the natural setting.

Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS

The needs of the beneficiary, a visionary IT company, are focused around the teams, defined by small groups that work together optimally.

Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS

The monotony that results from the sequence of open space areas is interrupted by the introduction of the relaxation module between the units that house the working teams, dynamizing the spaces by sliding the volumes horizontally. This type of fragmentation is also found on the unfolded facades in the area of the​​ protected terraces that mediate the transition between the workstations and the green outdoor platforms.

Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS

One can access the building through the entrance device that opens inside the large volume of the amphitheater, an area dedicated to the interactions inside the community. It is from here that the connecting paths surrounding the meeting rooms that border the inner courtyard are detached.

Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS
Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS

The apparent simplicity of the volumes and the warmth of the materials are due, among other aspects, to the CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) construction system, chosen for structural flexibility, speed of installation, and a low environmental impact. This structural system has allowed the development of large spatial openings and imposed specific details that meet the requirements of current fire protection rules.

Save this picture!
© Kinga TOMOS
© Kinga TOMOS

In the context of the global turmoil related to climate change, the beneficiary, the entire design, and execution team focused their efforts on building construction that is internationally certified to the low energy building standard by PHI LOW ENERGY BUILDING, ID 6605.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Săldăbagiu de Munte, Romania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vertical Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSustainabilityRomania
Cite: "Smartware CLT Office Building / Vertical Studio" 23 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970281/smartware-clt-office-building-vertical-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream